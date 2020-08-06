K'taka Minister urges people to exercise caution amid COVID-19
With rains in several parts of Karnataka amid COVID-19 pandemic, state Medical Education Minister K Sudhakar on Thursday asked the people to maintain caution and contact the Health department helpline in case of any symptoms.PTI | Bengaluru | Updated: 06-08-2020 12:32 IST | Created: 06-08-2020 12:23 IST
With rains in several parts of Karnataka amid COVID-19 pandemic, state Medical Education Minister K Sudhakar on Thursday asked the people to maintain caution and contact the Health department helpline in case of any symptoms. "There is heavy rain in several districts of the state's coastal, Malnad and north interior regions. People have to observe the utmost caution during these rains amid corona infections. In case of any symptoms like fever, cough and cold immediately call the health department helpline 104," Sudhakar tweeted.
As of August 5 evening, cumulatively 1,51,449 COVID-19 positive cases have been confirmed in the state, which includes 2,804 deaths and 74,679 discharges. Among the districts where the new cases were reported, Bengaluru urban tops the list accounting for 64,881 cases.
Regarding Bengaluru, Sudhakar said, there are 4,276 beds across 11 COVID care centers in Bengaluru. "As of today morning, 936 of them i.e., 27.79 percent are vacant. Out of the 3,346 patients, 306 patients are due for discharge today," he said in another tweet.
Aimed at availing beds at COVID hospitals for symptomatic patients and those in need, the government had decided to shift all asymptomatic patients to COVID care centers.
