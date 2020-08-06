IMA submits SOPs to Goa govt for home quarantined patients

The Indian Medical Association has submitted a proposal to the Goa government listing the special operating procedures to be followed for monitoring the health of home quarantined COVID-19 patients. IMA Goa chief Dr S Samuel said they have urged the state government to take the services of private doctors, who are members of the IMA, to keep a tab on the health of such patients.

Health officers/medical officers concerned shall designate an Indian Medical Association (IMA) member doctor within their jurisdiction, as per the list made available by IMA Goa, said proposal submitted to the state government on Wednesday. "The onboard IMA doctor shall be accessible via telephone to the patient and care giver at all times and shall pass on the relevant medical information in case of medical emergency to the health officer/medical officer concerned for further course of action, including shifting of the patient to the nearest COVID-19 care facility, the proposal said.

The role of the designated IMA doctor shall be limited to facilitating telephonic consultation as and when required and updating the health officer/medical officer concerned on the health status of the patient, it said. "The designated IMA doctor shall not be liable for any medico-legal action in case of any eventuality arising from the above circumstances," the proposal said.

It also suggested that the patient recommended for home quarantine be provided the 'IMA COVID-19 kit' (medical supplies and for biomedical waste handling). It said patients/care givers shall coordinate with the designated IMA doctor for any counseling related to co- morbidity or specific to COVID-19.

"Patients are advised to contact the assigned IMA doctor only if required. The patient shall not withhold any medical information and shall cooperate at all times," the IMA said in its proposal..