Left Menu
Development News Edition

NZ pledges $1.5million to develop mental health facilities for Pacific people

Pasifika Futures has received funding to expand services through The Fono, Aotearoa New Zealand’s largest by Pacific-for-Pacific health service, to expand the range of services they already provide.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Wellington | Updated: 06-08-2020 16:26 IST | Created: 06-08-2020 13:14 IST
NZ pledges $1.5million to develop mental health facilities for Pacific people
 “There is strong evidence that people receiving mental health and wellbeing support in a culturally safe and inclusive way are much more likely to have a positive experience and better results,” Jenny Salesa said. Image Credit: Pacific Air Forces

A $1.5 million boost to grow primary mental health and addiction services for Pacific peoples in Auckland, Hamilton and Canterbury will lead to better outcomes for Pacific communities, Associate Health Minister Jenny Salesa says.

Pasifika Futures has received funding to expand services through The Fono, Aotearoa New Zealand's largest by Pacific-for-Pacific health service, to expand the range of services they already provide. This includes establishing a new mental health service in West Auckland. The funding will also go to Etu Pasifika to expand services in Canterbury.

K'Aute Pasifika in Hamilton, which provides services for children and young people, and a day programme for adults, has also received funding to grow its services.

"There is strong evidence that people receiving mental health and wellbeing support in a culturally safe and inclusive way are much more likely to have a positive experience and better results," Jenny Salesa said.

"We know there's a huge unmet need for services tailored specifically for Pacific peoples and Māori, and today's announcement is just the start of our plan to address some of the need in mental health.

"Expanding services for Pacific peoples is part of a five-year programme that also includes dedicated funding for Māori and young people.

"We've started with expanding programmes that already exist, but there's more to come in terms of establishing entirely new services around the country. Our focus is on providing mental wellbeing support early and quickly to help people stay well.

"This is about developing existing services that are working well. Working with established providers means that services can be expanded rapidly and that people can have confidence that services will be there when they need them," Jenny Salesa said.

(With Inputs from New Zealand Government Press Release)

TRENDING

The Seven Deadly Sins Season 4 airs on Netflix in Aug, synopsis revealed, other latest updates

Canara Bank Q1 profit up 23 pc at Rs 406 cr

The Dragon Prince Season 4 on expansion of Xadia & its kingdom, get other updates

Crash Landing on You Season 2: Petition to renew Hyun Bin, Son Ye-jin’s series marks over 7,800 supports

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

3D printing and the future of manufacturing post COVID-19

The on-demand,&#160;customizable, and localized manufacturing of product components facilitated by 3D printing has the potential to redefine manufacturing&#160;but there are certain technical, mechanical, and legal limitations that, unless ...

How UK’s 'best prepared' healthcare system failed to gauge COVID-19

The UK is proud of their public health system and its unlike any other country as around 90 percent of British public supports the founding principles of National Health Service. But without accurate data being available to stakeholders in ...

Poor on IHR capacity progress in 2019, WHO says Cambodia tops COVID-19 response

Despite being in proximity to Hubei, the original epicenter of COVID-19 pandemic, Cambodia has reported just 226 confirmed cases and zero deaths. After seeing the data, WHO appreciated Cambodias healthcare information system but experts dou...

Loopholes in Healthcare Information System may have failed Singapore COVID-19 model

In the initial days of the COVID-19 outbreak, Singapore was in the limelight for its effective healthcare system and pandemic response plan. However, Singapore has now joined the list of the worst-hit nations and the situation is even worse...

Videos

Latest News

44 more COVID-19 cases in Meghalaya push tally to 983

At least 44 more people, including 14 BSF personnel, have tested positive for COVID-19 in Meghalaya, raising the tally in the state to 983, officials said here on Thursday. Six persons were discharged from hospitals, pushing the number of r...

Belarus says U.S. nationals detained before presidential election

Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko said on Thursday a number of U.S. nationals had been detained before a presidential election on Sunday, but did not say when or why.The veteran leader is facing the biggest challenge in years to his...

MSI unveils exciting Independence Day Sale offers on Flipkart and Amazon

Avail up to 30 discount on Gaming and Content Creation series from 06th Aug - 10th Aug NEW DELHI, Aug. 6, 2020 PRNewswire -- MSI, a world leading gaming brand, gives more reasons to celebrate this Independence Day. Starting from today, 06th...

Gujarat Pipavav Port Q1 net profit down 12pc to Rs 48 cr

Gujarat Pipavav Port APM Terminals Pipavav on Thursday reported a 12.47 per cent decline in its consolidated net profit at Rs 48.15 crore for the quarter ended June. The port had clocked a net profit of Rs 55.01 crore for the first quarter ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020