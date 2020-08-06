Left Menu
Nepal coronavirus tally jumps to 21,390

Nepal on Thursday reported 381 new COVID-19 cases, taking the country's total count to 21,390. Till date, 15,156 people who tested positive for the COVID-19 infection have recovered from the disease and returned home. Nepal has reported 60 deaths due to COVID-19.

Nepal on Thursday reported 381 new COVID-19 cases, taking the country's total count to 21,390. Jageshwar Gautam, a spokesperson for the Ministry of Health and Population (MoHP), said that the new cases were detected during 6,359 Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) tests conducted in various laboratories across the nation. Till date, 15,156 people who tested positive for the COVID-19 infection have recovered from the disease and returned home. Nepal has reported 60 deaths due to COVID-19.

