Swiss widen list of COVID-19 quarantine countries

Swiss widen list of COVID-19 quarantine countriesReuters | Zurich | Updated: 06-08-2020 18:16 IST | Created: 06-08-2020 18:16 IST
Switzerland expanded its list of countries from which people arriving must enter a 10-day quarantine to all outside Europe's passport-free Schengen zone, barring a score of exceptions, the government said on Thursday.
The exceptions include Australia, Ireland, Japan, Canada, South Korea and New Zealand.
The move, which aims to curb the spread of the coronavirus, takes effect on Saturday. It tightens a list that was expanded only on Wednesday, when mainland Spain was added.
