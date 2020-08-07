Left Menu
Development News Edition

S.Korean doctors strike over plan to boost medical student numbers

Thousands of South Korean trainee doctors went on strike on Friday, protesting outside parliament against a government plan to boost the number of medical students in the country, arguing it would be a poor use of additional funding for the sector.

Reuters | Updated: 07-08-2020 12:12 IST | Created: 07-08-2020 12:03 IST
S.Korean doctors strike over plan to boost medical student numbers
Representative image Image Credit: Pxhere

Thousands of South Korean trainee doctors went on strike on Friday, protesting outside parliament against a government plan to boost the number of medical students in the country, arguing it would be a poor use of additional funding for the sector. The government said its goal to increase the number of medical students by 4,000 over the next 10 years was necessary to better prepare for public health crises like the coronavirus pandemic.

The student doctors, however, said the extra funding would be better spent improving the salaries of existing trainees, which would encourage them to move out of Seoul to rural areas where more professionals are needed. Prime Minister Chung Sye-Kyun had urged the intern and resident doctors to call off the 24-hour strike, which comes as South Korea battles smaller but persistent clusters of COVID-19 infections.

"It is very concerning that a medical gap will occur in ERs and ICUs that have direct links with the citizens' lives", Chung said in remarks posted online. About 12,000 trainee doctors took part in a silent protest outside the parliament in Seoul, wearing face masks and shields. Strike organizer, the Korean Intern Resident Association (KIRA), had issued guidelines ahead of the gathering, barring any chanting or singing to avoid the spread of COVID-19.

The trainees instead carried placards, with some reading "Intern/residents are not slaves" and "Intern/residents are the future of South Korea." Chung asked the striking doctors to instead talk with the government, although did not offer any concessions.

Severance Hospital, one of the big five hospitals in Seoul, told Reuter's other doctors would fill the gap created by a majority of its 400-odd trainees taking part in the strike. The government announced in July that it planned to boost the usual medical school quota of 3,058 admissions each year by around 400, or 13%, over the next decade. The quota had been fixed since 2006.

Incentives will be offered for students majoring in less lucrative specialties such as epidemiology and those who volunteer for public health work in rural areas. The country has fewer than 300 infectious disease specialists, representing less than 1% of its 100,000 doctors. And while Seoul has three doctors for every 1,000 people on average, the ratio in remote North Gyeongsang province, for example, falls to 1.4, said Health Minister Park Neung-hoo.

"The main reason for promoting this policy is to secure doctors where they are needed," Park said. The government plans to send three-quarters of the additional trainees to rural provinces, in exchange for tuition waivers and scholarships. If a 10-year stint is not completed, their medical license will be revoked.

"NOTHING TO LOSE" Trainee doctors maintain South Korea already has enough medical professionals, and they should be better paid to encourage a wider geographical spread.

"We, young doctors, are paid at the minimum wage and work 80 hours a week, twice what the labor law stipulates," KIRA, which has 16,000 members, said. "We have nothing to lose." The association estimated it costs up to 300 million won ($253,000) to train a doctor, meaning the government's program will cost more than 1 trillion won.

Park Jee-Hyun, 29, KIRA president and a fourth-year resident in general surgery, said the government "should arrange more meetings with young doctors to listen to their demands before drafting medical legislation." Park Yoon-Hyung, professor of preventive medicine at Soonchunhyang University College of Medicine, said more efficient use of military doctors already assigned to regional areas - but mostly not actively involved in public hospitals or health centers - would also help.

A petition with almost 20,000 signatures calls for funding to be diverted to financially strained rural hospitals so they can offer stronger job security to medical staff. It also urges the government to make use of the around 700 doctors who retire from university hospitals and private clinics each year. Trainee doctors are planning a second strike next weekend.

TRENDING

Health News Roundup: Virginia touts nation's first contact tracing app with Apple-Google tech; Germany's confirmed coronavirus cases and more

Black Clover Chapter 260 to be intense, spoilers revealed, release date set for Aug 9

Adani Electricity Mumbai sells shares worth Rs 202 cr in Yes bank

Science News Roundup: Abu Dhabi's Tawazun to build satellite centre with Airbus; 'Gnarly' tumor shows dinosaurs got cancer and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

3D printing and the future of manufacturing post COVID-19

The on-demand,&#160;customizable, and localized manufacturing of product components facilitated by 3D printing has the potential to redefine manufacturing&#160;but there are certain technical, mechanical, and legal limitations that, unless ...

How UK’s 'best prepared' healthcare system failed to gauge COVID-19

The UK is proud of their public health system and its unlike any other country as around 90 percent of British public supports the founding principles of National Health Service. But without accurate data being available to stakeholders in ...

Poor on IHR capacity progress in 2019, WHO says Cambodia tops COVID-19 response

Despite being in proximity to Hubei, the original epicenter of COVID-19 pandemic, Cambodia has reported just 226 confirmed cases and zero deaths. After seeing the data, WHO appreciated Cambodias healthcare information system but experts dou...

Loopholes in Healthcare Information System may have failed Singapore COVID-19 model

In the initial days of the COVID-19 outbreak, Singapore was in the limelight for its effective healthcare system and pandemic response plan. However, Singapore has now joined the list of the worst-hit nations and the situation is even worse...

Videos

Latest News

2 rescued sea turtles released in Florida after recovery

Two rehabilitated sea turtles, rescued at different times and locations by the US Coast Guard, have been released off the Florida Keys. Emma, a 150-pound 68-kilogram female loggerhead sea turtle, was recovered in June after she was found fl...

ETMONEY launches India's favourite investment product, Fixed Deposits, assuring up to 7.35 per cent returns

New Delhi India Aug 7 ANIPRNewswire In line with its promise to serve the countrys investors with the most diverse range of investment options, the countrys largest online wealth management app, ETMONEY has partnered with Bajaj Finance to o...

NBA roundup: Bucks rally vs. Heat, claim East's top seed

Giannis Antetokounmpo and Khris Middleton scored 33 points each as the Milwaukee Bucks -- who trailed by 23 in the first half -- rallied to defeat the Miami Heat 130-116 on Thursday as part of the NBA restart near Orlando. Antetokounmpo, wh...

Pompeo calls for timely release of Taliban prisoners to begin intra-Afghan talks

US Secretary of State Michael Pompeo has called for the timely release of the Taliban prisoners to begin the intra-Afghan talks. Following the timely release of these prisoners, the Taliban have committed to enter talks with the national te...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020