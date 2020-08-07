Rwanda issues series of safety measures for travelers after it reopens commercial flights

In concern of COVID-19 pandemic, the East African country of Rwanda has issued a series of safety measures for travelers as the country has reopened its airports for commercial flights last week, but kept its land borders still closed, according to a news report by Anadolu Ajansı.

Travelers destined for Rwanda are required to test twice for the COVID-19 within 72 hours of departure and get screened before entering into the airport, according to a statement issued by the country's health ministry.

"We are now adopting the decentralization strategy, where experts are deployed to different provinces to help districts to build their capacities in terms of response to COVID-19," Tharcisse Mpunga," said Rwandan State Minister in charge of Primary Healthcare.

According to US-based Johns Hopkins Coronavirus Center, Rawana has so far reported 2,111 COVID-19 infections with 5 deaths. As many as 1,258 people have recovered.

The minister said that testing centers are being set up in provinces, to help to trace and treating infections so that at national level health workers concentrate on the capital Kigali.

He said the ministry is now able to test some 5,000 samples a day up from the initial capacity of 400.

The ministry has set up seven testing centers countrywide, to decongest Kigali, where all samples were tested.

"The goal is to ensure that provinces are self-sufficient as they will no longer need to rely on lab services in Kigali, which will enable medical staff in the city to concentrate on national cases," he said.