IAEA Review Says Rwanda Advancing Toward Nuclear Power Programme

Rwanda is making steady progress toward introducing nuclear power into its national energy mix, according to a review mission conducted by the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA).

The Integrated Nuclear Infrastructure Review (INIR) mission, carried out at the request of the Government of Rwanda, took place from 2 to 9 March 2026 and assessed the country’s readiness to develop a safe, secure and sustainable nuclear power programme.

Rwanda aims for nuclear energy to supply 60% to 70% of its electricity in the long term, with plans to deploy its first small modular reactor (SMR) in the early 2030s.

Nuclear Power in Rwanda’s Long-Term Energy Strategy

The Rwanda Nuclear Power Programme was established through a 2020 Presidential Order that created the Rwanda Atomic Energy Board, responsible for overseeing the country’s nuclear energy development.

Nuclear power is integrated into Rwanda’s broader Energy Policy and national development strategies, including the National Land-Use Master Plan.

Officials say the programme aims to:

Reduce reliance on electricity imports

Decrease dependence on fossil fuels

Improve long-term energy security and sustainability

International Experts Assess Nuclear Infrastructure

Before the mission, Rwanda conducted a self-evaluation covering all nuclear infrastructure requirements and submitted the report and supporting documents to the IAEA.

The INIR mission team included:

Four international experts from Egypt, Estonia, Kenya and Pakistan

Six specialists from the IAEA

The team evaluated Rwanda’s preparedness across several key areas required to launch a nuclear power programme, including legislation, regulatory capacity, safety frameworks, infrastructure planning and emergency preparedness.

Strong Government Commitment Highlighted

The IAEA experts identified several good practices that could benefit other countries considering nuclear power development.

These included:

Strong government commitment and coordination

Proactive stakeholder engagement

Early preparation for emergency preparedness and response

The review also highlighted Rwanda’s progress in several technical areas, including:

Drafting a comprehensive national nuclear law

Strengthening the regulatory framework for nuclear energy

Conducting site surveys and identifying potential locations for the planned SMR project

“Strong government support and effective coordination of preparatory work helped Rwanda make significant progress toward deciding on a nuclear power programme,” said Mehmet Ceyhan, Technical Lead of the IAEA Nuclear Infrastructure Development Section and head of the mission.

“The level of preparation and involvement from all participating organizations reflected a deep commitment to the programme.”

Recommendations for Next Steps

The review mission also offered recommendations to help Rwanda further strengthen its nuclear infrastructure and readiness for the country’s first SMR project.

Priority actions include:

Finalizing a comprehensive national report to support decision-making on nuclear power deployment

Completing the review of national legislation related to nuclear energy

Developing and adopting policies and strategies to support the nuclear power programme

Commitment to Safe and Responsible Nuclear Development

Rwanda’s Minister of Infrastructure Jimmy Gasore welcomed the mission’s findings and reaffirmed the country’s commitment to international safety standards.

“Rwanda remains firmly committed to the responsible, safe and transparent development of nuclear power infrastructure,” Gasore said.

“The IAEA’s review provides invaluable guidance to ensure that our national framework aligns with international safety standards and global best practices.”

Continued Cooperation with the IAEA

Following the mission, Rwanda and the IAEA will develop an integrated workplan to guide continued cooperation and technical support as the country advances its nuclear programme.

The partnership will help Rwanda prepare for the construction and operation of its first small modular reactor, which officials say could play a major role in strengthening the country’s energy security and supporting low-carbon electricity generation in the coming decades.