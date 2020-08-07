Left Menu
Development News Edition

UPDATE 1-Japan says in deal to purchase AstraZeneca's COVID-19 vaccine

Japan will buy 120 million doses of AstraZeneca Plc's experimental COVID-19 vaccine from early next year, its health minister said on Friday, adding that domestic pharmaceutical firms would help in supplying the drug. The agreement with the British drugmaker comes after Japan announced a deal last week to buy 120 million doses of a COVID-19 vaccine candidate developed by Pfizer Inc and BioNTech SE.

Reuters | Updated: 07-08-2020 17:12 IST | Created: 07-08-2020 16:59 IST
UPDATE 1-Japan says in deal to purchase AstraZeneca's COVID-19 vaccine
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

Japan will buy 120 million doses of AstraZeneca Plc's experimental COVID-19 vaccine from early next year, its health minister said on Friday, adding that domestic pharmaceutical firms would help in supplying the drug.

The agreement with the British drugmaker comes after Japan announced a deal last week to buy 120 million doses of a COVID-19 vaccine candidate developed by Pfizer Inc and BioNTech SE. "I understand one or two doses are effective per person," Health Minister Katsunobu Kato told reporters.

"If each person receives two injections, this would cover 60 million people." Japan is the latest country to sign up for AstraZeneca's vaccine, known as AZD1222, which is under development in partnership with the University of Oxford. The pharmaceutical firm has been in talks with Russia, Brazil and others about supply deals for its potential vaccine.

In a statement, AstraZeneca said it would produce the vaccine substance in Japan with JCR Pharmaceuticals Co, while also importing additional substance from overseas. Daiichi Sankyo Ltd, Daiichi Sankyo Biotech Co, Meiji Seika Pharma Co and KM Biologics Co will support supply in Japan, the company said.

As Japan procures vaccines from abroad, it is also developing its own vaccine for the novel coronavirus, with AnGes Inc and Osaka University working on a DNA vaccine, while Shionogi & Co is working on a recombinant protein type. The University of Tokyo and Daiichi Sankyo are developing an mRNA version.

There are currently no approved vaccines or treatments for the illness caused by the new coronavirus, but about a dozen vaccines from more than 100 candidates globally are being tested in humans.

TRENDING

Black Clover Chapter 260 to be intense, spoilers revealed, release date set for Aug 9

Health News Roundup: Virginia touts nation's first contact tracing app with Apple-Google tech; Germany's confirmed coronavirus cases and more

Adani Electricity Mumbai sells shares worth Rs 202 cr in Yes bank

My Hero Academia Chapter 280 to be out on Aug 10, spoilers reveal many surprising things

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

3D printing and the future of manufacturing post COVID-19

The on-demand,&#160;customizable, and localized manufacturing of product components facilitated by 3D printing has the potential to redefine manufacturing&#160;but there are certain technical, mechanical, and legal limitations that, unless ...

How UK’s 'best prepared' healthcare system failed to gauge COVID-19

The UK is proud of their public health system and its unlike any other country as around 90 percent of British public supports the founding principles of National Health Service. But without accurate data being available to stakeholders in ...

Poor on IHR capacity progress in 2019, WHO says Cambodia tops COVID-19 response

Despite being in proximity to Hubei, the original epicenter of COVID-19 pandemic, Cambodia has reported just 226 confirmed cases and zero deaths. After seeing the data, WHO appreciated Cambodias healthcare information system but experts dou...

Loopholes in Healthcare Information System may have failed Singapore COVID-19 model

In the initial days of the COVID-19 outbreak, Singapore was in the limelight for its effective healthcare system and pandemic response plan. However, Singapore has now joined the list of the worst-hit nations and the situation is even worse...

Videos

Latest News

US STOCKS-Wall St set to dip on slowing job growth, U.S.-China tensions

The SP 500 was set to pull back from near six-month highs on Friday as data showed a sharp slowdown in U.S. employment growth and President Donald Trump cranked up friction with Beijing with moves to ban WeChat and TikTok.The Labor Departme...

Nepal coronavirus death toll rises to 70

Nepal on Friday reported five more deaths from COVID-19 and 464 new coronavirus cases, taking the countrys toll to 70 and total infections to 22,214. Dr Jageshwar Gautam, a spokesperson for the Ministry of Health and Population MoHP, said ...

BJP, Cong question each other over their alleged China links

The BJP and the Congress on Friday targeted each other over their alleged connections with China and its firms, with the ruling party president J P Nadda seizing on Supreme Courts observations on a matter to launch a fresh attack on the opp...

US Domestic News Roundup: New York sues to break up NRA; Trailing in election polls, Trump says rival Biden opposes God and guns and more

Following is a summary of current US domestic news briefs.Explainer Trump wants to bypass U.S. coronavirus aid talks with executive order. Can heWith congressional Democrats and White House negotiators so far unable to agree on a deal to sa...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020