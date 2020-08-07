Left Menu
Development News Edition

A US first, New Hampshire woman gets second face transplant

Carmen Blandin Tarleton, whose face was disfigured in an attack by her ex-husband, became the first American and only the second person globally to undergo the procedure after her first transplant began to fail six years after the operation.

PTI | Boston | Updated: 07-08-2020 19:37 IST | Created: 07-08-2020 19:37 IST
A US first, New Hampshire woman gets second face transplant

For the second time in a decade, a New Hampshire woman has a new face. Carmen Blandin Tarleton, whose face was disfigured in an attack by her ex-husband, became the first American and only the second person globally to undergo the procedure after her first transplant began to fail six years after the operation. The transplant from an anonymous donor took place at Boston's Brigham and Women's Hospital in July.

The 52-year-old former nurse is expected to resume her normal routine, which all but ended when the first transplant failed a year ago. “I'm elated,” Tarleton told The Associated Press, in an exclusive telephone interview from her home in Manchester. She is still healing from the operation so photos are not being made available of her new face.

“The pain I had is gone,” she said. “It's a new chapter in my life. I've been waiting for almost a year. I'm really happy. It's what I needed. I got a great match.” More than 40 patients worldwide have received face transplants, including 16 in the United States. None of the American patients had lost their donor faces until Tarleton. But in 2018, a French man whose immune system rejected his donor face eight years after his first transplant underwent a second. The doctor who did the transplant, Dr Laurent Lantieri of the Georges Pompidou European Hospital in Paris, said that patient is “doing very well.” Dr Bohdan Pomahac, who did Tarleton's first face transplant, was hesitant to do another and favored doing reconstruction surgery instead. But his team became convinced of the merits of a second transplant after Tarleton described how much the first one improved her life.

“She really wanted to try one more time,” said Pomahac, who led the 20-hour, second surgery. A team of around 45 clinicians removed the failing transplant and then prepared sensory nerves and blood vessels in the neck for the surgical connection. The face was then transplanted and Tarleton will gain sensory and motor function in the coming months. Unlike her first transplant, the donor this time around was considered a much better tissue match. Because of her previous injuries before the first transplant, 98 per cent of donors were incompatible matches. Even then, the first face led to several cases of acute rejection, in which the body attacks the new face and strong drugs are needed to suppress the immune system.

“Now, I am very optimistic and hopeful that it will last a lot longer than the first transplant,” said Pomahac, who has described the match as miraculous. “But, of course, that is wishful thinking, speculation. I don't know. She really got lucky.” Brian Gastman, a plastic surgeon at the Cleveland Clinic who led its last two face transplants, said Tarleton's case illustrates the limitations of these procedures. “When you look at most organ transplants, there is a shelf life,” Gastman said. “We are getting to the point where these face transplantations are hitting against the maximum number of years someone can have one in.” Tarleton was burned on over 80 per cent of her body and blinded in 2007 when her estranged husband, Herbert Rodgers, beat her with a baseball bat and doused her body with lye because he thought she was seeing another man. In 2009, Rodgers pleaded guilty to maiming Tarleton in exchange for a prison sentence of at least 30 years. He died in prison in 2017.

The first transplant transformed Tarleton's life. She got off strong medications for her pain, took up the piano and was able to travel and give inspirational speeches — often talking of how she had forgiven Rodgers. She also became close friends with the daughter of her first donor, a 56-year-old woman who died of a stroke. She also got a synthetic cornea in her left eye. But by last year, the face was failing. She began experiencing scarring, tightness and pain because of a loss of blood flow to her face. Black patches appeared on her face. Her eyelids contracted and her lips began disappearing, making it difficult to eat. She was mostly housebound and resumed taking strong pain medications.

“I couldn't do anything,” she said. “I was pretty much in pain." She requested in October to be put the hospital's list for a second face. That process took much longer, in part, because she was taken off the list for two months because of the coronavirus. She was added back on when the state allowed elective surgeries to resume. Now that she has her new face, Tarleton is hoping to once again travel and give inspirational speeches — those will be on Zoom until there is a coronavirus vaccine. For now, she is still getting used to her new appearance.

“This face looks very different than my first one and I can appreciate that. It's a different person,” she said, adding the new face allows her to “fit in a little better, don't get stared at so easily.” “It is strange. I am not going to lie,” she added. “I'll have to get used to it. My sister will have to get used to it. It takes a while for my friends and family to get used to what I look like now.”(AP) RUP RUP.

TRENDING

Black Clover Chapter 260 to be intense, spoilers revealed, release date set for Aug 9

Health News Roundup: Virginia touts nation's first contact tracing app with Apple-Google tech; Germany's confirmed coronavirus cases and more

Adani Electricity Mumbai sells shares worth Rs 202 cr in Yes bank

My Hero Academia Chapter 280 to be out on Aug 10, spoilers reveal many surprising things

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

3D printing and the future of manufacturing post COVID-19

The on-demand,&#160;customizable, and localized manufacturing of product components facilitated by 3D printing has the potential to redefine manufacturing&#160;but there are certain technical, mechanical, and legal limitations that, unless ...

How UK’s 'best prepared' healthcare system failed to gauge COVID-19

The UK is proud of their public health system and its unlike any other country as around 90 percent of British public supports the founding principles of National Health Service. But without accurate data being available to stakeholders in ...

Poor on IHR capacity progress in 2019, WHO says Cambodia tops COVID-19 response

Despite being in proximity to Hubei, the original epicenter of COVID-19 pandemic, Cambodia has reported just 226 confirmed cases and zero deaths. After seeing the data, WHO appreciated Cambodias healthcare information system but experts dou...

Loopholes in Healthcare Information System may have failed Singapore COVID-19 model

In the initial days of the COVID-19 outbreak, Singapore was in the limelight for its effective healthcare system and pandemic response plan. However, Singapore has now joined the list of the worst-hit nations and the situation is even worse...

Videos

Latest News

OCI card holders from US, UK, Germany, France can visit India

Overseas Citizen of India OCI card holders from the US, UK, German and France, with whom India has signed air bubble arrangements, will be allowed to visit the country, the Home Ministry announced on Friday. Other foreigners from these coun...

COVID-19: Yediyurappa stable and responding well to treatment- Hospital

Karnataka Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa continues to be stable and is responding well to treatment, the hospital treating him for COVID-19 infection, said on Friday. Yediyurappas vital parameters are within normal limits, Manipal Hospital...

Jaishankar, his counterparts from US, Brazil, Aus, Israel hold meet, discuss COVID-19 challenge

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Friday took part in a virtual meet with his counterparts from the US, Brazil, Australia, Israel and South Korea, during which the challenge posed by COVID-19 spread was discussed. Jaishankar said he...

CBI books ex-ESIC DG for alleged violation of CVC guidelines in sanctioning projects worth Rs 6255 cr

The CBI has booked former director general of Employees State Insurance Corporation ESIC P C Chaturvedi and seven others for alleged violation of CVC guidelines in sanctioning 14 projects worth over Rs 6,255 crore during 2007-09, officials ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020