French health ministry notes uptick in virus cases in France, Europe

French health ministry chief Jerome Salomon said on Friday there had been a clear uptick in coronavirus infections in France and Europe.

"The virus continues to circulate very actively worldwide. There is an upward trend in France and Europe," Salomon told a news conference.

France's new COVID-19 infections rose by more than 1,600 over 24 hours for the second day running on Thursday, putting the country at levels not seen since late May, while the number of affected patients in intensive care units has also risen.