77 fresh COVID-19 cases in Nagaland; count rises to 2,657

"77 cases of COVID-19 positive have been confirmed out of 707 samples tested 74 in Dimapur and 3 in Kohima," the minister tweeted. Out of the 77 cases detected on Friday, 56 were Army personnel, 15 were tracked through contact tracing, and three were frontline workers and as many returnees, State Nodal Officer for Integrated Disease Surveillance Programme Dr Nyan Kikon said.

PTI | Kohima | Updated: 07-08-2020 21:02 IST | Created: 07-08-2020 20:52 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Another 77 persons have tested positive for COVID-19 in Nagaland on Friday, taking the total number of confirmed cases in the state to 2,657, Health Minister S Pangnyu Phom said. Of the 2,657 cases, 1,824 are active, 824 have recovered, seven patients died and two migrated to other states, he said.

Of the seven people who died, one person who had tested positive for novel coronavirus had pre-existing ailments, known as comorbidities in medical parlance, a health official said. "77 cases of COVID-19 positive have been confirmed out of 707 samples tested 74 in Dimapur and 3 in Kohima," the minister tweeted.

Out of the 77 cases detected on Friday, 56 were Army personnel, 15 were tracked through contact tracing, and three were frontline workers and as many returnees, State Nodal Officer for Integrated Disease Surveillance Programme Dr Nyan Kikon said. In Nagaland, the first COVID-19 infection was detected on May 25 while the highest single-day spike was recorded on August 4 with 276 cases.

The recovery rate in the state is 31.01 per cent. and the highest recovery of 134 patients till now was recorded on August 6.

Health officials said that COVID-19 cases were the highest among armed forces and paramilitary personnel at 1,173, followed by returnees at 1,050, frontline workers at 185, traced contacts at 175 and 55 others. Among the districts, commercial hub Dimapur is the worst-hit with 1,426 cases, state capital Kohima has 564 cases and Mon has 238 instances of the infection.

Peren district registered 252 cases, Zunheboto reported 66 cases, Tuensang has 46 cases, and Phek has 31 COVID-19 positive patients. Mokokchung has 18, followed by Wokha with 13 cases and Longleng with three cases.

Kiphire is the only coronavirus-free district in the state.

