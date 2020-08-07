Left Menu
Golf-LPGA's ANA Inspiration to be held without spectators

Next month's ANA Inspiration, which is traditionally the LPGA's first major championship of the year, will be played without spectators because of the COVID-19 outbreak, the elite women's professional golf circuit said on Friday. The Sept. 10-13 event at Mission Hills Country Club in Rancho Mirage, California was originally slated to take place in April but was postponed because of the virus that halted professional sports across the globe.

"The champion's walk at 18 and the jump into Poppie's Pond are two of the greatest traditions on the LPGA Tour," LPGA Tour Commissioner Mike Whan said in a news release. "While we wish we could have fans with us in person to celebrate these exciting moments, ensuring the health and safety of everyone inside and outside the ropes is of the utmost importance."

Four of the LPGA's five majors remain on the schedule this year, including the Aug. 20-23 Women's British Open which will also be held without spectators at Royal Troon Golf Club in Scotland. The Oct. 8-11 Women's PGA Championship in Pennsylvania and Dec. 10-13 U.S. Women's Open in Texas have not yet announced whether spectators will be allowed to attend.

In June, the LPGA cancelled Evian Championship that was scheduled for this week in France because of travel restrictions and governmental quarantine requirements related to the pandemic.

