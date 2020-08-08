Left Menu
Development News Edition

Venezuelans breaking coronavirus rules punished under the sun

One group, Provea, on July 31 posted a video on Twitter apparently showing a soldier in western Tachira state ordering three young men to do pushups while saying "I should not be in the street." In some cases, security forces have used violence as a form of discipline, Provea says.

Reuters | Caracas | Updated: 08-08-2020 00:08 IST | Created: 08-08-2020 00:00 IST
Venezuelans breaking coronavirus rules punished under the sun
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Security forces are punishing some Venezuelans who violate anti-coronavirus measures with physical exercise, sitting under the sun and even beating, witnesses and rights groups say.

Roberto Vargas was heading to buy flour with his children in Caracas on Thursday when he lowered his face mask to wipe sweat from his face, he said. A National Guard officer noticed and ordered him to spend 50 minutes sat on the roadside with several dozen others, the builder recounted. "This is madness," he told Reuters in the Caracas slum of Petare, just after completing his penalty.

Local rights groups say authorities are handing out such punishments around the country for infractions ranging from not queuing correctly for groceries to disobeying curfews. One group, Provea, on July 31 posted a video on Twitter apparently showing a soldier in western Tachira state ordering three young men to do pushups while saying "I should not be in the street."

In some cases, security forces have used violence as a form of discipline, Provea says. On July 22, it posted another video on Twitter, which had been circulating on social media, saying it showed three men being hit on their legs with a baseball bat for breaking coronavirus measures. Venezuela's Information Ministry did not respond to a request to comment about the videos, which Reuters was unable to independently verify.

'CRUEL AND INHUMAN' But chief prosecutor Tarek Saab reacted to the baseball bat video by saying authorities would investigate the "cruel and inhuman treatment" and a week later said the person responsible had been identified and charged with assault.

Saab named the person but did not say where he worked. The punishments, opposition lawmakers and rights groups say, are another example of how President Nicolas Maduro has militarized his government's response to the pandemic, deploying forces widely accused of human rights violations including torture, extrajudicial killings and extortion.

Maduro has publicly thanked the military for "doing battle" with COVID-19. He has previously said his security forces have been subject to an international defamation campaign. Since Maduro announced a lockdown in March, security forces have set up checkpoints across the country to limit people's movement and enforce mask use. Police units also patrol through cities to ensure residents comply with curfews.

"This is only going to worsen the contagion rate," Jose Manuel Olivares, a health adviser to opposition leader Juan Guaido, told Reuters, saying many were not reporting possible symptoms for fear of drawing heavyhanded attention. Maduro's government is trying to stop an accelerating number of cases from overloading the dilapidated health system. So far authorities have confirmed 23,280 cases and 202 deaths, though medical bodies warn that testing is insufficient and numbers may be far higher as the COVID-19 disease rages across Latin America.

TRENDING

Science News Roundup: COVID opens new doors for China's gene giant; Convalescent plasma lowers COVID-19 death risk and more

Health News Roundup: Germany's confirmed coronavirus cases rise by 1,147 to 214,214; Trump signs executive order to boost U.S. drug manufacturing and more

Dr Harsh Vardhan presides signing of MoU between FSSAI and CSIR

Entertainment News Roundup: UK fashion bible Vogue turns serious for September; R&B star Lizzo to produce TV programming for Amazon's streaming service and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

3D printing and the future of manufacturing post COVID-19

The on-demand,&#160;customizable, and localized manufacturing of product components facilitated by 3D printing has the potential to redefine manufacturing&#160;but there are certain technical, mechanical, and legal limitations that, unless ...

How UK’s 'best prepared' healthcare system failed to gauge COVID-19

The UK is proud of their public health system and its unlike any other country as around 90 percent of British public supports the founding principles of National Health Service. But without accurate data being available to stakeholders in ...

Poor on IHR capacity progress in 2019, WHO says Cambodia tops COVID-19 response

Despite being in proximity to Hubei, the original epicenter of COVID-19 pandemic, Cambodia has reported just 226 confirmed cases and zero deaths. After seeing the data, WHO appreciated Cambodias healthcare information system but experts dou...

Loopholes in Healthcare Information System may have failed Singapore COVID-19 model

In the initial days of the COVID-19 outbreak, Singapore was in the limelight for its effective healthcare system and pandemic response plan. However, Singapore has now joined the list of the worst-hit nations and the situation is even worse...

Videos

Latest News

Pelicans F Williamson (rest) to miss Friday's game

New Orleans star Zion Williamson will be held out for rest Friday night when the Pelicans face the Washington Wizards. The contest is the second of a back-to-back for the Pelicans, who lost to the Sacramento Kings on Thursday.The 20-year-ol...

Nobel-winning Mexican scientist calls for complete ban on fuel oil

Dirty fuel oil widely used to generate electricity in Mexico should be completely banned, Mexican scientist Mario Molina said, citing its high sulfur content as a danger to both human health and the earths atmosphere.The oil, a byproduct of...

Deforestation in the Brazilian Amazon may be at 14 year high

Preliminary official data published Friday indicate that deforestation in Brazils Amazon region over the past 12 months could be at a 14-year high, adding to concerns that President Jair Bolsonaro has failed to rein in destruction of the wo...

WHO scrambling to resupply Beirut after blast

The World Health Organization is scrambling to deploy 1.7 million worth of personal protective equipment to Beirut after 17 containers filled with supplies for the COVID-19 response were destroyed in this weeks massive explosion. Dr. Rick B...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020