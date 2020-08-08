Left Menu
Development News Edition

U.S. marks 160,000 COVID-19 deaths as relief talks fail in Washington

Chicago Public Schools, which make up the country's third largest school district, reversed course this week, saying students would stick with remote learning when the school year begins. Some states, including Florida and Iowa, are mandating schools provide at least some in-person learning, while the governors of South Carolina and Missouri have recommended all classrooms reopen.

Reuters | Updated: 08-08-2020 06:52 IST | Created: 08-08-2020 06:52 IST
U.S. marks 160,000 COVID-19 deaths as relief talks fail in Washington

More than 160,000 people have died from COVID-19 in the United States, a Reuters tally showed on Friday, as President Donald Trump said he would unilaterally grant financial relief to Americans after talks with congressional Democrats stalled. The grim milestone, which includes 10,000 deaths nationwide in the past nine days, comes as Americans and their political leaders remain divided over such issues as reopening schools, testing, business closures and mask orders.

"Elected leaders need to begin to address this crisis as a public health rather than a political issue," said Dr. Melanie Thompson, an internist in Atlanta. "Federal and state governments should subsidize access to serial rapid testing for schools and all senior living facilities. Congress needs to provide a financial safety net for the most vulnerable, including our essential workers," Thompson said.

Trump said he would issue an executive order suspending payroll taxes for all Americans through the end of this year and extending supplemental unemployment benefits if the White House could not reach a deal on a relief package with top Democrats in Congress. Trump, speaking at a news conference at his golf property in Bedminster, New Jersey, made the vow after negotiations between the two sides broke down on Friday.

Democrats said they agreed to reduce their $3.4 trillion proposal but Republicans would not agree to more than double their $1 trillion counter-offer. COVID-19 infections are rising in 20 U.S. states, according to a Reuters analysis, as the center of the outbreak shifts from sunbelt states such as California, Florida and Texas to the Midwest.

SCHOOL, RESTAURANTS AND MOTORCYCLES Roughly 100,000 people were expected to descend on Sturgis, South Dakota, this weekend for an annual 10-day motorcycle rally, prompting concerns that the popular event could touch off a fresh wave of the illness.

City officials in Anchorage, Alaska, on Friday won a court ruling in favor of a ban on indoor restaurant dining after suing an eatery that defied an emergency order prohibiting the practice Massachusetts Governor Charlie Baker partially rolled back plans to reopen the state's economy, reducing the maximum number allowed at outdoor gatherings from 100 to 50.

School reopenings remained a divisive issue nationwide. New York Governor Andrew Cuomo said Friday that some 700 districts in the state could reopen classrooms, but urged them to consult with teachers, students and parents. "If you look at our infection rate we are probably in the best situation in the country right now," Cuomo told reporters. "If anybody can open schools, we can open schools."

In New York City, where 1.1 million children attend the country's largest network of public schools, Mayor Bill de Blasio has said student attendance will be limited to between one and three days each week. Chicago Public Schools, which make up the country's third largest school district, reversed course this week, saying students would stick with remote learning when the school year begins.

Some states, including Florida and Iowa, are mandating schools provide at least some in-person learning, while the governors of South Carolina and Missouri have recommended all classrooms reopen. Los Angeles, home to the nation's second-largest school district, has said students will remain home for the start of the new term.

Texas had initially called for schools to reopen but has since allowed districts to apply for waivers as the state grapples with a rising case load. The Houston Independent School District has said the school year will begin virtually on Sept. 8, but will shift to in-person learning on Oct. 19.

TRENDING

Song Hye-Kyo’s agency debunks dating rumor with Hyun Bin, Song Joong-Ki donates fund in Korea

Kerala plane crash: Maha NCP leaders express grief

Health News Roundup: Germany's confirmed coronavirus cases rise by 1,147 to 214,214; Trump signs executive order to boost U.S. drug manufacturing and more

Science News Roundup: COVID opens new doors for China's gene giant; Convalescent plasma lowers COVID-19 death risk and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

3D printing and the future of manufacturing post COVID-19

The on-demand,&#160;customizable, and localized manufacturing of product components facilitated by 3D printing has the potential to redefine manufacturing&#160;but there are certain technical, mechanical, and legal limitations that, unless ...

How UK’s 'best prepared' healthcare system failed to gauge COVID-19

The UK is proud of their public health system and its unlike any other country as around 90 percent of British public supports the founding principles of National Health Service. But without accurate data being available to stakeholders in ...

Poor on IHR capacity progress in 2019, WHO says Cambodia tops COVID-19 response

Despite being in proximity to Hubei, the original epicenter of COVID-19 pandemic, Cambodia has reported just 226 confirmed cases and zero deaths. After seeing the data, WHO appreciated Cambodias healthcare information system but experts dou...

Loopholes in Healthcare Information System may have failed Singapore COVID-19 model

In the initial days of the COVID-19 outbreak, Singapore was in the limelight for its effective healthcare system and pandemic response plan. However, Singapore has now joined the list of the worst-hit nations and the situation is even worse...

Videos

Latest News

Indian consulate in Dubai to remain open to share info related to Air India plane crash

The Indian Consulate in Dubai will remain open on Saturday to help those who need assistance to travel to Kerala and provide information about the crash of the Air India Express flight that skidded off a hilltop runway and split in two whil...

US health chief to visit Taiwan, a COVID-19 success story

US Health Secretary Alex Azar has said he wants to learn about Taiwans incredibly effective response to the cornavirus even though the island did things that the US has fumbled, such as having a unified strategy and citizens willing to war ...

COVID-stricken Anchorage wins court ruling in diner dispute

As COVID-19 cases spike and hospital bed space dwindles in Alaskas largest city, Anchorage officials on Friday won a key ruling in favor of a ban on indoor restaurant dining after a standoff over the issue moved to court. Anchorage city off...

US court will rehear Epstein victims' claims over plea deal

A federal appeals court has decided to reconsider claims that Florida federal prosecutors violated the rights of Jeffrey Epsteins sex abuse victims by not informing them about a secret plea deal. The Atlanta-based 11th U.S. Circuit Court of...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020