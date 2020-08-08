Left Menu
Development News Edition

COVID-stricken Anchorage wins court ruling in diner dispute

As COVID-19 cases spike and hospital bed space dwindles in Alaska's largest city, Anchorage officials on Friday won a key ruling in favor of a ban on indoor restaurant dining after a standoff over the issue moved to court.

Reuters | Updated: 08-08-2020 08:06 IST | Created: 08-08-2020 08:06 IST
COVID-stricken Anchorage wins court ruling in diner dispute

As COVID-19 cases spike and hospital bed space dwindles in Alaska's largest city, Anchorage officials on Friday won a key ruling in favor of a ban on indoor restaurant dining after a standoff over the issue moved to court. Anchorage city officials this week sued to halt indoor dining at Kriner’s Diner, a popular eatery that defied an emergency ordinance issued on July 31 restricting restaurants to outdoor service and take-out due to a surge in coronavirus infections.

On Friday, following two days of court hearings, state Superior Court Judge Eric Aarseth sided with city officials and issued a temporary restraining order against the restaurant. The city demonstrated the risks of indoor dining and showed that “the potential harm to the Anchorage public is of such significant importance that the closure of a business would be warranted,” Aarseth said in his order. "A property interest cannot outweigh a person's interest in life."

The diner, however, remained open on Friday afternoon, its tables packed with customers two hours after the judge issued his order. Owner Andy Kriner and at least one server were seen working without masks or gloves. The diner's earlier defiance of the city's directive had won them hundreds of supporters. Customers filled the restaurant for days, rallied outside the eatery and distributed “We Support Kriner’s Diner” bumper stickers.

“We have so much support we are absolutely blown away and we feel your love!” the diner said in a Facebook post on Thursday. A handful of other restaurants followed Kriner's example, and the city has sued a second diner.

The spread of COVID-19 in Alaska, which seemed to be in check, climbed in midsummer. Anchorage, home to about 40% of Alaskans, now accounts for more than half of the state's 4,200-plus confirmed cases. Nearly 86% of Anchorage’s hospital beds were occupied as of Friday, state data showed, and city officials say medical services are on the brink of being overwhelmed. Anchorage hospitals serve patients from across the state.

Tourism to Alaska remains hard hit. The first and only Alaska cruise ship of the season was forced to return to its port in Juneau, the state capital, earlier this week because a passenger came down with COVID-19.

TRENDING

Song Hye-Kyo’s agency debunks dating rumor with Hyun Bin, Song Joong-Ki donates fund in Korea

Kerala plane crash: Maha NCP leaders express grief

Health News Roundup: Germany's confirmed coronavirus cases rise by 1,147 to 214,214; Trump signs executive order to boost U.S. drug manufacturing and more

Science News Roundup: COVID opens new doors for China's gene giant; Convalescent plasma lowers COVID-19 death risk and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

3D printing and the future of manufacturing post COVID-19

The on-demand,&#160;customizable, and localized manufacturing of product components facilitated by 3D printing has the potential to redefine manufacturing&#160;but there are certain technical, mechanical, and legal limitations that, unless ...

How UK’s 'best prepared' healthcare system failed to gauge COVID-19

The UK is proud of their public health system and its unlike any other country as around 90 percent of British public supports the founding principles of National Health Service. But without accurate data being available to stakeholders in ...

Poor on IHR capacity progress in 2019, WHO says Cambodia tops COVID-19 response

Despite being in proximity to Hubei, the original epicenter of COVID-19 pandemic, Cambodia has reported just 226 confirmed cases and zero deaths. After seeing the data, WHO appreciated Cambodias healthcare information system but experts dou...

Loopholes in Healthcare Information System may have failed Singapore COVID-19 model

In the initial days of the COVID-19 outbreak, Singapore was in the limelight for its effective healthcare system and pandemic response plan. However, Singapore has now joined the list of the worst-hit nations and the situation is even worse...

Videos

Latest News

Indian consulate in Dubai to remain open to share info related to Air India plane crash

The Indian Consulate in Dubai will remain open on Saturday to help those who need assistance to travel to Kerala and provide information about the crash of the Air India Express flight that skidded off a hilltop runway and split in two whil...

US health chief to visit Taiwan, a COVID-19 success story

US Health Secretary Alex Azar has said he wants to learn about Taiwans incredibly effective response to the cornavirus even though the island did things that the US has fumbled, such as having a unified strategy and citizens willing to war ...

COVID-stricken Anchorage wins court ruling in diner dispute

As COVID-19 cases spike and hospital bed space dwindles in Alaskas largest city, Anchorage officials on Friday won a key ruling in favor of a ban on indoor restaurant dining after a standoff over the issue moved to court. Anchorage city off...

US court will rehear Epstein victims' claims over plea deal

A federal appeals court has decided to reconsider claims that Florida federal prosecutors violated the rights of Jeffrey Epsteins sex abuse victims by not informing them about a secret plea deal. The Atlanta-based 11th U.S. Circuit Court of...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020