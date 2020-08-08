IMA seeks PM's intervention to prevent doctors' deaths due to COVID-19

Left Menu
ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 08-08-2020 16:41 IST | Created: 08-08-2020 16:41 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

As many as 196 doctors have died across the country due to coronavirus infection, the Indian Medical Association (IMA) said on Saturday, requesting Prime Minister Narendra Modi to intervene in the matter. As per the latest data collected by IMA, out of 196 doctors who lost their lives in the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic in India, about 170 of them were above the age of 50 years with general practitioners constituting around 40 per cent of them.

In a letter, IMA has requested Prime Minister Narendra Modi to give attention to the issue for the safety of doctors who are losing their lives in the fight against the COVID crisis. While increasing number of doctors are getting infected and losing their lives every day, substantial number of them have been found to be general practitioners. Since a significant proportion of the population consult general practitioners due to fever and its related symptoms, they remain the first point of contact as well as care, read the letter.

"IMA represents over 3.5 lakh doctors spread across the country providing next door affordable healthcare, so it is pertinent to mention that COVID does not differentiate between government and private sector and affects all. Also disturbing are the reports that state the doctors and their family members are not getting beds for admission and deficiency of drugs in most of the cases. IMA thus requests the government of India to pay adequate attention to the safety and welfare of doctors during the pandemic," said Dr Rajan Sharma, national president of IMA. Dr Sharma has requested the Prime Minister to ensure adequate care for doctors and their families who are a special risk group and extend the state sponsored medical and life insurance facilities to doctors in all sectors.

"The mortality rate among the doctors due to COVID has reached an alarming proportion now. Saving the life of each and every doctor will ensure safety of thousands of patients who depend on their care. Doctors who have died in line of their professional duty merit favourable consideration for succor and solace to their families. It is thus pertinent for IMA to also draw your attention to the demoralising effect to our healthcare community," said Dr RV Asokan, hononary secretary general, IMA. (ANI)

