Trump to sign executive order on coronavirus unemployment benefits-White House official
Trump is due to give a news conference at 3:30 p.m. ET (1930 GMT). Nearly two weeks of talks between White House officials and congressional Democrats ended on Friday with the two sides still about $2 trillion apart on next steps to address the heavy human and economic toll the coronavirus pandemic has taken on the United States.Reuters | Updated: 08-08-2020 22:55 IST | Created: 08-08-2020 22:52 IST
President Donald Trump on Saturday intends to sign an executive order intended to provide economic relief to Americans hurt by the coronavirus pandemic after the White House failed to reach a deal with Congress, a White House source said. "Amid congressional inaction, POTUS will be taking action to help Americans in need," the official told Reuters. Trump is due to give a news conference at 3:30 p.m. ET (1930 GMT).
Nearly two weeks of talks between White House officials and congressional Democrats ended on Friday with the two sides still about $2 trillion apart on next steps to address the heavy human and economic toll the coronavirus pandemic has taken on the United States.
ALSO READ
U.S. congressman John Lewis to lie in state in Capitol Rotunda
Congress MLAs led by Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot to meet Rajasthan Governor at 12.30 pm.
BJP legislator moves court over BSP MLAs' merger with Congress in Rajasthan
Health Minister, 3 Congress MLAs boycott LG's address in Puducherry Assembly
Like India, congressman seeks refugee status for Afghan Sikhs and Hindus