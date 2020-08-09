U.S. CDC reports 4,974,959 coronavirus cases

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) on Sunday reported 4,974,959 cases of the new coronavirus, an increase of 54,590 cases from its previous count, and said that the number of deaths had risen by 1,064 to 161,284.

The CDC reported its tally of cases of the respiratory illness known as COVID-19, caused by a new coronavirus, as of 4 pm ET on Aug. 8 versus its previous report a day earlier. https://bit.ly/2UkMHx9

The CDC figures do not necessarily reflect cases reported by individual states.