Angola to maintain closed borders to prevent spread of COVID-19 pandemic

Angola has said that it will maintain closed borders to fight and prevent the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic in the country, according to a news report by Daily Nation.

According to a Presidential mandate, which updates the measures adopted during the prevailing State of Calamity, only nationals and foreign residents can return to the national territory, and foreign citizens may exit seeking to return to their respective countries.

The measure, to become effective on August 10 till September 8, allows the entry and exit of cargo, goods, humanitarian aid and medical emergencies.

The mandate also authorizes the entry and exit of diplomatic and consular staff, transportation of dead bodies, and entry of foreign specialists to perform specific tasks.

However, it forbids the international transportation of corpses belonging to those who have died of COVID-19, and the exit of products in the basic basket, fuel, medicines, and medical equipment.

Earlier, Angola has repatriated 296 North Korean migrant workers since last November. according to an unpublished U.N. Panel of Experts (PoE) midterm report.

According to the report, doctors, other professionals, and their accompanying family members were sent back to North Korea between November 2019 and February 2020 after Angola "enounced the bilateral cooperation agreement in the field of health with the DPRK.

Angola has reported 1,572 COVID-19 cases, 70 deaths, and 564 recoveries.