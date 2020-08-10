Left Menu
Development News Edition

Home electric cookers could efficiently sanitise N95 masks, scientists say

"A cloth mask or surgical mask protects others from droplets the wearer might expel, but a respirator mask protects the wearer by filtering out smaller particles that might carry the virus," said Thanh Nguyen, professor at the University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign in the US. High demand during the COVID-19 pandemic has created severe shortages for health care providers and other essential workers, prompting a search for creative approaches to sanitization.

PTI | Washington DC | Updated: 10-08-2020 11:42 IST | Created: 10-08-2020 11:42 IST
Home electric cookers could efficiently sanitise N95 masks, scientists say

Fifty minutes of dry heat in an electric cooker, such as a rice cooker or Instant Pot, could effectively sanitise N95 respirator masks, while maintaining their filtration and fit, researchers, including one of Indian origin, have found. According to the findings published in the journal Environmental Science and Technology Letters, this could enable wearers to safely reuse limited supplies of the respirators, originally intended to be one-time-use items.

N95 respirator masks are the gold standard of personal protective equipment that protect the wearer against airborne droplets and particles, such as the coronavirus that causes COVID-19. "A cloth mask or surgical mask protects others from droplets the wearer might expel, but a respirator mask protects the wearer by filtering out smaller particles that might carry the virus," said Thanh Nguyen, professor at the University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign in the US.

High demand during the COVID-19 pandemic has created severe shortages for health care providers and other essential workers, prompting a search for creative approaches to sanitization. "There are many different ways to sterilise something, but most of them will destroy the filtration or the fit of an N95 respirator," said Professor Vishal Verma from the University of Illinois.

"Any sanitation method would need to decontaminate all surfaces of the respirator, but equally important is maintaining the filtration efficacy and the fit of the respirator to the face of the wearer. Otherwise, it will not offer the right protection," Verma said. The researchers see potential for the electric-cooker method to be useful for health care workers and first responders, especially those in smaller clinics or hospitals that do not have access to large-scale heat sanitisation equipment.

It may be useful for others who may have an N95 respirator at home -- for example, from a pre-pandemic home-improvement project -- and wish to reuse it, they said. The researchers hypothesised that dry heat might be a method to meet all three criteria -- decontamination, filtration and fit -- without requiring special preparation or leaving any chemical residue.

They also wanted to find a method that would be widely accessible for people at home. The team decided to test an electric cooker, a type of device many people have in their pantries.

They verified that one cooking cycle, which maintains the contents of the cooker at around 100 degrees Celsius for 50 minutes, decontaminated the masks, inside and out, from four different classes of virus, including a coronavirus -- and did so more effectively than ultraviolet light. "We built a chamber in my aerosol-testing lab specifically to look at the filtration of the N95 respirators, and measured particles going through it," Verma said.

"The respirators maintained their filtration capacity of more than 95 per cent and kept their fit, still properly seated on the wearer's face, even after 20 cycles of decontamination in the electric cooker," he said. The researchers note that the heat must be dry heat -- no water added to the cooker, the temperature should be maintained at 100 degrees Celsius for 50 minutes and a small towel should cover the bottom of the cooker to keep any part of the respirator from coming into direct contact with the heating element.

However, multiple masks can be stacked to fit inside the cooker at the same time, Nguyen added..

TRENDING

New test better predicts which babies will develop type 1 diabetes

Kahele wins Hawaii Democratic primary for Gabbard's seat

Researchers identify therapeutic targets to treat heart-related diseases

Health News Roundup: China reports 23 new COVID-19 cases; Australia's Victoria reports deadliest day of COVID-19 pandemic and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Pandemic must be impetus, not obstacle, for clean water access

To make matters worse, there are suspicions that the inadequacy of wastewater treatment methods in California, the rest of the USA, and indeed around the world may help to propagate the disease even more widely. ...

3D printing and the future of manufacturing post COVID-19

The on-demand,&#160;customizable, and localized manufacturing of product components facilitated by 3D printing has the potential to redefine manufacturing&#160;but there are certain technical, mechanical, and legal limitations that, unless ...

How UK’s 'best prepared' healthcare system failed to gauge COVID-19

The UK is proud of their public health system and its unlike any other country as around 90 percent of British public supports the founding principles of National Health Service. But without accurate data being available to stakeholders in ...

Poor on IHR capacity progress in 2019, WHO says Cambodia tops COVID-19 response

Despite being in proximity to Hubei, the original epicenter of COVID-19 pandemic, Cambodia has reported just 226 confirmed cases and zero deaths. After seeing the data, WHO appreciated Cambodias healthcare information system but experts dou...

Videos

Latest News

AC, commercial refrigeration businesses to return to normal by last qtr of this fiscal: Blue Star

Blue Star has said it expects its room or residential air conditioners and commercial refrigeration businesses to get back to normal by the last quarter of the current financial year after it reported a steep fall in its revenue hit by COVI...

Sri Lanka's new Parliament session to commence on Aug 20 with strict COVID-19 health precautions

Sri Lankas new Parliament will meet for the first time on August 20 with strict COVID-19 health protocols and no visitors will be allowed, a senior official said on Monday. Sri Lanka, one of the very few countries in Asia to hold a Genera...

Nucleus Software posts PAT of Rs 36 cr on revenue of Rs 128 cr

Nucleus Software has posted a net profit after tax of Rs 36 crore on a consolidated revenue at Rs 128 crore in the first quarter of the current financial year. In the same period of the previous year, it had clocked a net profit or Rs 17 cr...

India's largest crocodile park strapped for cash after virus lockdowns

Indias largest crocodile park may have as little as four months before it runs out of funds to feed animals, pay staff and do research, as ticket revenue shrinks after coronavirus lockdowns choked the flow of visitors, park officials said.A...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020