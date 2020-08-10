Left Menu
Development News Edition

Australia says COVID-19 outbreak shows signs of peaking

Reuters | Updated: 10-08-2020 12:48 IST | Created: 10-08-2020 12:40 IST
Australia says COVID-19 outbreak shows signs of peaking
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Australia recorded its biggest one-day rise in COVID-19 deaths on Monday although a slowdown in new cases gave hope that a second wave of new infections in the state of Victoria may have peaked.

Nineteen people had died from the virus, all in Victoria, in the past 24 hours, a national daily record. However only 337 people had been diagnosed with COVID-19 across the country, the lowest one-day rise since July 29, officials said. "This is an agonising day for the members for the 19 families who have lost a loved one to COVID-19 today," Michael Kidd, Australia's deputy chief medical officer, told reporters.

"We are now seeing the first promising signs of a significant decline in the number of cases." The slowdown in cases comes more than a month after the nearly 5 million residents of Melbourne, the capital of Victoria, were told to stay home, and a week after most businesses in the country's second-largest city were ordered to close in an attempt to slow the spread of the virus.

With about 21,000 COVID-19 cases and 314 deaths, Australia has still recorded fewer infections and fatalities than many other developed nations. Outside the two largest states of Victoria and New South Wales, the virus has been effectively eliminated. "HIDEOUS THOUGHT"

Desperate to contain the outbreak, Australia's states and territories have closed their borders and slowed a timetable to remove remaining social-distancing restrictions. Victoria will continue in a hard lockdown for at least another five weeks. Prime Minister Scott Morrison said internal travel restrictions were likely to remain until at least Christmas.

Social distancing restrictions have devastated Australia's economy. Unemployment is expected to peak at 14% this year as the country enters its first recession in nearly three decades. The government last week pledged to expand its wage subsidy scheme by A$16.8 billion ($12 billion) amid the Victorian outbreak, prompting some criticism that the economic toll was too high.

But Morrison said the alternative was unthinkable. "There have been some suggestions, I've read it ... that somehow our elderly should in some way have been offered up in relation to this virus," Morrison told reporters in Canberra.

"That is a just hideous thought. An absolutely amoral, hideous thought. One that I've had no countenance with when it's been suggested."

TRENDING

New test better predicts which babies will develop type 1 diabetes

Kahele wins Hawaii Democratic primary for Gabbard's seat

Researchers identify therapeutic targets to treat heart-related diseases

Health News Roundup: China reports 23 new COVID-19 cases; Australia's Victoria reports deadliest day of COVID-19 pandemic and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Pandemic must be impetus, not obstacle, for clean water access

To make matters worse, there are suspicions that the inadequacy of wastewater treatment methods in California, the rest of the USA, and indeed around the world may help to propagate the disease even more widely. ...

3D printing and the future of manufacturing post COVID-19

The on-demand,&#160;customizable, and localized manufacturing of product components facilitated by 3D printing has the potential to redefine manufacturing&#160;but there are certain technical, mechanical, and legal limitations that, unless ...

How UK’s 'best prepared' healthcare system failed to gauge COVID-19

The UK is proud of their public health system and its unlike any other country as around 90 percent of British public supports the founding principles of National Health Service. But without accurate data being available to stakeholders in ...

Poor on IHR capacity progress in 2019, WHO says Cambodia tops COVID-19 response

Despite being in proximity to Hubei, the original epicenter of COVID-19 pandemic, Cambodia has reported just 226 confirmed cases and zero deaths. After seeing the data, WHO appreciated Cambodias healthcare information system but experts dou...

Videos

Latest News

UGC in SC questions decisions by Delhi, Maharashtra to cancel exams amid COVID-19 pandemic

The UGC in the Supreme Court on Monday questioned the decisions of Delhi and Maharashtra governments to cancel final year exams of state universities amid the COVID-19 pandemic, saying they were against the rules. Solicitor General Tushar M...

Tatum, Hayward lift Celtics past Magic in OT

Gordon Hayward scored 31 points and Jayson Tatum added 29 to lift the Boston Celtics to a 122-119 overtime victory over the Magic on Sunday near Orlando. Jaylen Brown collected 19 points and 12 rebounds for the third-place Celtics 47-23, wh...

AP govt unveils new Industrial Policy, identifies 10 thrust areas to propel economic growth

Andhra Pradesh government on Monday unveiled its new Industrial Policy 2020-23 identifying 10 thrust areas to propel economic growth, with manufacturing as the high priority sector that would create large scale employment. The government h...

'Laal Singh Chaddha' release postponed to Christmas 2021

Laal Singh Chaddha, starring superstar Aamir Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan in lead roles, will now release on Christmas 2021, the makers announced on Monday. The movie, which is an official remake of Tom Hanks 1994 feature Forrest Gump, was ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020