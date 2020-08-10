Nigeria: 1,455 COVID-19 patients yet to turn up for admission, says Lagos Govt.

The Lagos State Government has said that 1,455 people from Lagos who tested positive for the deadly coronavirus pandemic are yet to turn up for admission at the various isolation centers, according to a news report by Today.

Commissioner for Health, Prof. Akin Abayomi disclosed this on his Twitter handle, saying that the affected Lagosians were still active and could spread the virus within the community.

📣72 of the cases are currently under isolation in public and private care centres.📣1,455 active cases in communities are yet to turn up for admission in #COVID19Lagos care centres. — Prof. Akin Abayomi (@ProfAkinAbayomi) August 8, 2020

Abayomi said 72 coronavirus patients were currently at public and private isolation centers across the state.

He said as, on August 7, the state recorded three more coronavirus deaths, bringing the total number of deaths so far to 198.

"1,455 active cases in communities are yet to turn up for admission in #COVID19Lagos care centers.

"Three COVID19 related deaths were recorded. The total number of COVID19 related deaths now stands at 198," he tweeted.

According to the NCDC, Lagos now has 15,768 confirmed cases of coronavirus, out of which 13,122 survivors have been discharged.