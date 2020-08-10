Omeros reports full recovery from severe COVID-19 in six-patient study

Omeros Corp on Monday reported positive results from a six-patient study of its investigational treatment for Acute Respiratory Distress Syndrome caused by COVID-19. The company said all the six patients, who needed mechanical ventilation before treatment, recovered and were discharged from hospital.

A manuscript detailing the results of the study has been accepted for publication in the peer-reviewed journal Immunobiology, Omeros said. Shares of the company soared 44% to $20.25 in premarket trading.