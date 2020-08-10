Left Menu
PTI | Latur | Updated: 10-08-2020 22:40 IST | Created: 10-08-2020 22:40 IST
Health worker 'slaps' woman patient in hospital; probe on

A coronavirus positive woman undergoing treatment at a government hospital here in Maharashtra was allegedly slapped by a health worker, her son claimed, prompting the district administration to order a probe. An official said on Monday a committee has been set up to probe the matter.

The alleged incident came to light when an audio clip, in which the woman is purportedly heard telling her son about the assault on August 8, surfaced on social media. The 55-year-old woman is heard telling her son that the health worker slapped her when she asked him to switch on oxygen supply as she was feeling uneasy.

Her son said his mother narrated the incident when he phoned her to enquire about her health. The woman, a resident of Sakol village in Shiroor Anantpal tehsil of Latur district, was admitted to the government hospital on August 7 after she tested positive for coronavirus the same day, he said.

Dr Mohan Doibale, dean, Vilasrao Deshmukh Government Medical Sciences Institute, said on Monday no such incident has been captured by CCTV cameras, but a four-member probe committee has been constituted on order of the district administration. District collector G Sreekanth has ordered a probe.

As per the order, we have formed a committee of four members to probe the matter," said Doibale, whose institute manages the hospital. I told district collector G Sreekanth about the incident and he assured me to seek a probe in the matter.

Also, I have forwarded a complaint through email to Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray," the woman's son said. The woman waslater shifted to a Solapur-based private hospital, where her condition is critical, said her son.

