Schumer says Democrats ready for coronavirus aid talks, if Republicans move

We need our Republicans to join us there and meet us half way and work together to deliver immediate relief to the American people," Schumer said on the Senate floor. Last week, Schumer used similar language to urge White House negotiators to agree to a legislative package at least $1 trillion larger than the $1 trillion bill that Senate Republicans have already proposed.

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 11-08-2020 01:45 IST | Created: 11-08-2020 01:39 IST
U.S. Senate Democratic leader Chuck Schumer said on Monday that Democrats are ready to return to the negotiating table over coronavirus relief, if Republicans would agree to a larger bill than they have been willing to accept up to now.

"Democrats remain ready to return to the table. We need our Republicans to join us there and meet us half way and work together to deliver immediate relief to the American people," Schumer said on the Senate floor.

Last week, Schumer used similar language to urge White House negotiators to agree to a legislative package at least $1 trillion larger than the $1 trillion bill that Senate Republicans have already proposed. The White House rejected the offer, ending nearly two weeks of almost daily negotiations.

