Coronavirus infections stabilise in Australia's Victoria state
Australia's second-most populous state reported a small rise in new COVID-19 infections on Tuesday, boosting hopes that case numbers are stabilising after a second wave forced authorities to send the city of Melbourne back into lockdown. Victoria state detected 331 new COVID-19 infections and 19 deaths in the past 24 hours, compared with 322 infections and the same number of fatalities a day earlier, health officials said.Reuters | Updated: 11-08-2020 05:35 IST | Created: 11-08-2020 05:35 IST
Australia's second-most populous state reported a small rise in new COVID-19 infections on Tuesday, boosting hopes that case numbers are stabilising after a second wave forced authorities to send the city of Melbourne back into lockdown.
Victoria state detected 331 new COVID-19 infections and 19 deaths in the past 24 hours, compared with 322 infections and the same number of fatalities a day earlier, health officials said. Daily infections in Victoria peaked at 725 on Aug. 5 and have been trending lower in recent days, following the imposition of a hard lockdown in Melbourne on July 19.
Nationally, Australia has detected about 22,000 infections and 332 deaths from COVID-19, far fewer than many other developed nations. Outside the two largest states of Victoria and New South Wales, the virus has been effectively eliminated.
- READ MORE ON:
- Australia
- Melbourne
- Victoria
- New South Wales
- COVID-19
ALSO READ
Australia's Victoria to take longer than current lockdown period to slow virus
Australian regulator sues Google over expanded personal data use
Australian state records daily virus record, warns of lockdown extension
Australia's Victoria reports record-high of new coronavirus cases
Australian regulator says Google misled users over data privacy issues