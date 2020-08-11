Left Menu
UK retailer Debenhams confirms 2,500 jobs to be cut

Reuters | London | Updated: 11-08-2020 17:13 IST | Created: 11-08-2020 16:57 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: Pixabay

Struggling British department store Debenhams is to cut 2,500 jobs, saying it had to align its store costs with realistic trading expectations during the COVID-19 pandemic. "We have successfully reopened 124 stores, post-lockdown, and these are currently trading ahead of management expectations," it said in a statement on Tuesday.

"At the same time, the trading environment is clearly a long way from returning to normal and we have to ensure our store costs are aligned with realistic expectations." The latest job cuts were first reported by The Sun.

