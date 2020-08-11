UK retailer Debenhams confirms 2,500 jobs to be cut

Struggling British department store Debenhams is to cut 2,500 jobs, saying it had to align its store costs with realistic trading expectations during the COVID-19 pandemic. "We have successfully reopened 124 stores, post-lockdown, and these are currently trading ahead of management expectations," it said in a statement on Tuesday.

"At the same time, the trading environment is clearly a long way from returning to normal and we have to ensure our store costs are aligned with realistic expectations." The latest job cuts were first reported by The Sun.