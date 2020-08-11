Left Menu
Development News Edition

French PM: Coronavirus infection rate headed in wrong direction

Prime Minister Jean Castex said on Tuesday that France's coronavirus infection rate was headed in the wrong direction and that a collective response was necessary if it was to avoid losing control of the rebound in cases. The public was becoming careless, Castex warned, after official data recorded nearly 5,000 new COVID-19 cases from Saturday to Monday. The epidemic has killed more than 30,300 people in France.

Reuters | Paris | Updated: 11-08-2020 20:40 IST | Created: 11-08-2020 20:26 IST
French PM: Coronavirus infection rate headed in wrong direction
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Prime Minister Jean Castex said on Tuesday that France's coronavirus infection rate was headed in the wrong direction and that a collective response was necessary if it was to avoid losing control of the rebound in cases.

The public was becoming careless, Castex warned, after official data recorded nearly 5,000 new COVID-19 cases from Saturday to Monday. The epidemic has killed more than 30,300 people in France. Castex said France was extending a ban on gatherings of more than 5,000 people until the end of October and would draw up new restrictions in the 20 largest cities to curb the rising infection rate.

Local officials would be also asked to do more to encourage the wearing of masks in public spaces nationwide. Testing was more than satisfactory, with more than 600,000 tests being conducted weekly, but more could still be done to target those with symptoms, the prime minister said.

"If we don't act collectively, we expose ourselves to the heightened risk that the rebound in the epidemic becomes hard to control," Castex said during a visit to a hospital intensive care ward in southern France.

TRENDING

Wentworth Season 8 episode 3 synopsis revealed, episode 2 recap, get other updates

Animal Kingdom Season 5 likely to have 13 episodes, Ellen Barkin may return as Smurf

Love Alarm Season 2 cast, plot revealed, when will it go for filming?

When Cobra Kai Season 3 will be coming to Netflix? Know what Brian Wright says on it

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Canada’s COVID-19 pitfalls highlight need for integrated health information system

In the globalized world of today where outbreaks can spread far and wide within a matter of days, a global-level integrated health information system is ideal but Canadas provincial barriers show that the country lags much behind in deployi...

Pandemic must be impetus, not obstacle, for clean water access

To make matters worse, there are suspicions that the inadequacy of wastewater treatment methods in California, the rest of the USA, and indeed around the world may help to propagate the disease even more widely. ...

3D printing and the future of manufacturing post COVID-19

The on-demand,&#160;customizable, and localized manufacturing of product components facilitated by 3D printing has the potential to redefine manufacturing&#160;but there are certain technical, mechanical, and legal limitations that, unless ...

How UK’s 'best prepared' healthcare system failed to gauge COVID-19

The UK is proud of their public health system and its unlike any other country as around 90 percent of British public supports the founding principles of National Health Service. But without accurate data being available to stakeholders in ...

Videos

Latest News

PM sees innovation as key to develop world-class tech products, says Niti

Niti Aayog on Tuesday said Prime Minister Narendra Modi considers innovation as the key to develop world-class technology products. If Nalanda and Takshila university were built today, they would be completely virtual. SmShiksha is conceptu...

India's COVID-19 count rises to 22,68,676, recovery rate at 69.80 per cent

With 53,601 new coronavirus cases and 871 deaths in India on Tuesday, the COVID-19 count in India has risen to 22,68,676 including 6,39,929 active cases, 15,83,490 cureddischargedmigrated cases and 45,257 deaths, according to the Union Mini...

72-hour yajna for Pranab Mukherjee's fast recovery at his ancestral place

As former President Pranab Mukherjee remained critical after undergoing brain surgery, people of Kirnahar area in West Bengals Birbhum district, his ancestral place, have started a 72-hour yajna from Tuesday for his speedy recovery. The 84-...

U.N. investigator says Facebook has not shared ‘evidence’ of Myanmar crime

The head of a U.N. investigative body on Myanmar said Facebook has not released evidence of serious international crimes, despite vowing to work with investigators looking into abuses in the country, including against the Rohingya Muslim mi...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020