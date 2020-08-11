Left Menu
Development News Edition

710 COVID-19 patients get plasma from Delhi govt's bank

The Delhi Government's Plasma Bank has administered plasma to a total of 710 COVID-19 patients while 921 COVID recovered patients have donated plasma so far, the Delhi Chief Minister's Office said in a statement on Tuesday.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 11-08-2020 21:17 IST | Created: 11-08-2020 21:17 IST
710 COVID-19 patients get plasma from Delhi govt's bank
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal (File Photo). Image Credit: ANI

The Delhi Government's Plasma Bank has administered plasma to a total of 710 COVID-19 patients while 921 COVID recovered patients have donated plasma so far, the Delhi Chief Minister's Office said in a statement on Tuesday. "Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's initiative to launch a plasma bank in Delhi is proving to be a boon for COVID-19 patients. Along with the various steps taken by the Delhi government to combat the virus, plasma therapy has streamlined the recovery of critically ill COVID-19 patients across Delhi/NCR," the statement said.

According to the statement, the first plasma bank in the country was started at the Institute of Liver and Biliary Sciences (ILBS) by the Delhi government on July 2, and later in the LNJP hospital, with the objective to provide free of cost convalescent plasma to patients and central, state, private and MCD hospitals in the city. "This system has been a crucial element in the Delhi model of COVID-19 response and is being adopted by other states too," it added.

"After the successful model of administering plasma therapies on COVID patients in Delhi, plasma banks have also been established in many states across the country. Nations across the world are also establishing plasma banks to the aid the recovery of COVID-19 patients," the statement quoted Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal as saying. He added that to date, 388 units of convalescent plasma have been issued to patients below 60 years of age, and 322 units have been issued to patients above 60 years of age, who are gradually at a high risk of getting critically ill due to Corona. The youngest patient to receive plasma is 18, and the oldest patient is 94 years. The statement said, "Various categories of donors have come forward to donate plasma to aid the recovery of COVID-19 patients. Recovered patients belonging to different professions such as police officials, doctors, nurses, army officials, and patients recovered in home isolation have donated plasma at the ILBS hospital. Around 14 recovered patients have donated plasma more than once."

A total of 1,257 new COVID-19 cases and eight deaths were reported in Delhi on Tuesday, taking the national capital's total COVID count to 1,47,391 and 4,139 deaths. There are currently 10,868 active cases in the city while 1,32,38 patients have recovered so far. (ANI)

TRENDING

Wentworth Season 8 episode 3 synopsis revealed, episode 2 recap, get other updates

Animal Kingdom Season 5 likely to have 13 episodes, Ellen Barkin may return as Smurf

Love Alarm Season 2 cast, plot revealed, when will it go for filming?

When Cobra Kai Season 3 will be coming to Netflix? Know what Brian Wright says on it

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Canada’s COVID-19 pitfalls highlight need for integrated health information system

In the globalized world of today where outbreaks can spread far and wide within a matter of days, a global-level integrated health information system is ideal but Canadas provincial barriers show that the country lags much behind in deployi...

Pandemic must be impetus, not obstacle, for clean water access

To make matters worse, there are suspicions that the inadequacy of wastewater treatment methods in California, the rest of the USA, and indeed around the world may help to propagate the disease even more widely. ...

3D printing and the future of manufacturing post COVID-19

The on-demand,&#160;customizable, and localized manufacturing of product components facilitated by 3D printing has the potential to redefine manufacturing&#160;but there are certain technical, mechanical, and legal limitations that, unless ...

How UK’s 'best prepared' healthcare system failed to gauge COVID-19

The UK is proud of their public health system and its unlike any other country as around 90 percent of British public supports the founding principles of National Health Service. But without accurate data being available to stakeholders in ...

Videos

Latest News

Sonowal slams AASU for making confidential report on clause 6 of Assam Accord public

Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal on Tuesday termed as unfortunate the All Assam Students Union AASU making public the confidential report on Clause 6 of Assam Accord by the Centres high-level committee. Assuring that the state government i...

Maha minister and independent MLA Gadakh joins Shiv Sena

Maharashtra minister and independent MLA Shankarrao Gadakh on Tuesday joined the Shiv Sena in the presence of Chief Minister and party president Uddhav Thackeray at the latters residence here. Gadakh said he joined the Shiv Sena as his ideo...

PM sees innovation as key to develop world-class tech products, says Niti

Niti Aayog on Tuesday said Prime Minister Narendra Modi considers innovation as the key to develop world-class technology products. If Nalanda and Takshila university were built today, they would be completely virtual. SmShiksha is conceptu...

India's COVID-19 count rises to 22,68,676, recovery rate at 69.80 per cent

With 53,601 new coronavirus cases and 871 deaths in India on Tuesday, the COVID-19 count in India has risen to 22,68,676 including 6,39,929 active cases, 15,83,490 cureddischargedmigrated cases and 45,257 deaths, according to the Union Mini...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020