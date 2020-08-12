Left Menu
Development News Edition

Colombia tops 400,000 coronavirus cases, deaths close to 13,500

Colombia topped 400,000 confirmed coronavirus cases on Tuesday, as deaths climb toward 13,500 and intensive care units in the capital Bogota remain near capacity. Intensive care units in Bogota are at about 89% capacity, according to local health authorities.

Reuters | Updated: 12-08-2020 03:37 IST | Created: 12-08-2020 03:37 IST
Colombia tops 400,000 coronavirus cases, deaths close to 13,500

Colombia topped 400,000 confirmed coronavirus cases on Tuesday, as deaths climb toward 13,500 and intensive care units in the capital Bogota remain near capacity. The Andean country has 410,453 confirmed cases of the virus, the health ministry said in its daily tally, while deaths reached 13,475. Active cases number 165,698.

Colombia has been in nationwide lockdown since late March, though most businesses are gradually reopening or allowed to function via delivery. Intensive care units in Bogota are at about 89% capacity, according to local health authorities. The capital is home to more than a third of Colombia's cases.

Other major cities, including Medellin, Barranquilla and Cali have also been close to ICU capacity during lockdown, but are enjoying lower hospitalization figures.

TRENDING

I-T dept raids Chinese individuals, local contacts in Rs 1,000-crore money laundering case

COVID-19: Committee on vaccine administration to meet on Aug 12

Health News Roundup: Germany's confirmed coronavirus cases rise by 966 to 217,293;COVID-19 cases in U.S. children soared in late July and more

Laser beams reflected between earth and moon boost science

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Canada’s COVID-19 pitfalls highlight need for integrated health information system

In the globalized world of today where outbreaks can spread far and wide within a matter of days, a global-level integrated health information system is ideal but Canadas provincial barriers show that the country lags much behind in deployi...

Pandemic must be impetus, not obstacle, for clean water access

To make matters worse, there are suspicions that the inadequacy of wastewater treatment methods in California, the rest of the USA, and indeed around the world may help to propagate the disease even more widely. ...

3D printing and the future of manufacturing post COVID-19

The on-demand,&#160;customizable, and localized manufacturing of product components facilitated by 3D printing has the potential to redefine manufacturing&#160;but there are certain technical, mechanical, and legal limitations that, unless ...

How UK’s 'best prepared' healthcare system failed to gauge COVID-19

The UK is proud of their public health system and its unlike any other country as around 90 percent of British public supports the founding principles of National Health Service. But without accurate data being available to stakeholders in ...

Videos

Latest News

Rugby-Final weekend of Super Rugby Aotearoa in limbo

The final two matches of Super Rugby Aotearoa, including a sold-out clash at Eden Park between the Auckland Blues and Canterbury Crusaders, have been placed into limbo with a fresh outbreak of novel coronavirus. New Zealands government said...

New Zealand PM Ardern says dissolution of parliament deferred

New Zealands Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said on Wednesday that the dissolution of parliament to make way for a general election has been deferred until Monday, following the latest COVID-19 outbreak in the country.New Zealands parliament...

Heat, Thunder seek momentum as playoffs approach

The last time the Miami Heat and the Oklahoma City Thunder met, way back in mid-January in Oklahoma City, it looked like both teams rosters were about to change significantly. The Thunder, looking toward a rebuild after offseason trades sen...

Indians place RHPs Clevinger, Plesac on restricted list

The Cleveland Indians placed right-handers Mike Clevinger and Zach Plesac on the restricted list Tuesday. The move comes after the two hurlers broke team safety and health policies and by going out with friends on Saturday night in Chicago....
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020