Left Menu
Development News Edition

Uttarakhand: COVID-19 patients protest against inadequate facilities at Pantnagar hostel

Some of the coronavirus patients lodged at Pantnagar hostel and quarantine centre at Khatima in the Udham Singh Nagar district held a protest complaining of inadequate facilities on Tuesday.

ANI | Khatima (Uttarakhand) | Updated: 12-08-2020 11:10 IST | Created: 12-08-2020 10:57 IST
Uttarakhand: COVID-19 patients protest against inadequate facilities at Pantnagar hostel
COVID-19 patients sitting on a protest in Pantnagar hostel and quarantine centre, Khatima [Photo/ANI]. Image Credit: ANI

Some of the coronavirus patients lodged at Pantnagar hostel and quarantine centre at Khatima in the Udham Singh Nagar district held a protest complaining of inadequate facilities on Tuesday. "We are not getting food here. The authorities have not made any arrangements for toilets also. So, we are protesting now," said a COVID-19 patient while speaking to ANI.

The Chief Medical Officer of Udham Singh Nagar later said that the issues have been resolved. Issues regarding food and accommodation have been resolved. There are some cases here where children are also staying with the families as they didn't have facility to keep them away. Arrangement of home quarantine is being made for them: Chief Medical Officer, Udham Singh Nagar said while speaking to ANI.

According to the Union Health Ministry, Uttarakhand at present has 3,826 active cases of COVID-19. So far, 6,470 have been cured/migrated and 136 have died after contracting the infection.

TRENDING

I-T dept raids Chinese individuals, local contacts in Rs 1,000-crore money laundering case

COVID-19: Committee on vaccine administration to meet on Aug 12

One Piece Chapter 988 to be out on Aug 23, Kaido’s battle with scabbards, what more to see

Health News Roundup: Germany's confirmed coronavirus cases rise by 966 to 217,293;COVID-19 cases in U.S. children soared in late July and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

5G will be the key driving force for COVID-19 recovery: Here's how?

... ...

Canada’s COVID-19 pitfalls highlight need for integrated health information system

In the globalized world of today where outbreaks can spread far and wide within a matter of days, a global-level integrated health information system is ideal but Canadas provincial barriers show that the country lags much behind in deployi...

Pandemic must be impetus, not obstacle, for clean water access

To make matters worse, there are suspicions that the inadequacy of wastewater treatment methods in California, the rest of the USA, and indeed around the world may help to propagate the disease even more widely. ...

3D printing and the future of manufacturing post COVID-19

The on-demand,&#160;customizable, and localized manufacturing of product components facilitated by 3D printing has the potential to redefine manufacturing&#160;but there are certain technical, mechanical, and legal limitations that, unless ...

Videos

Latest News

139 new cases push COVID-19 tally of Andamans to 1,764; death toll mounts to 21

The COVID-19 caseload of Andaman and Nicobar Islands rose to 1,764 on Wednesday as 139 more people tested positive for the infection, while one more fatality pushed its coronavirus death toll to 21, a health official said. All the new cases...

Distance learning: Google adds new capabilities to Meet, Classroom

As the distance learning model is picking up momentum due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Google is bringing many new capabilities to its video-communication and edtech tool, Meet, and Classroom respectively, to support teaching and learning ever...

NHL roundup: Lightning edge Jackets in 5th OT

Brayden Points goal in the fifth overtime period gave the Tampa Bay Lightning a dramatic 3-2 victory over the Columbus Blue Jackets in Game 1 of their Eastern Conference first-round quarterfinal series on Tuesday in Toronto. At 1027 of the ...

Smith scores twice as Knights defeat Blackhawks

Reilly Smith had two goals and an assist, and the Vegas Golden Knights beat the Chicago Blackhawks 4-1 in Game 1 of their Western Conference first-round series on Tuesday night in Edmonton. Shea Theodore and William Carrier also scored, Jon...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020