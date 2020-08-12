Left Menu
Development News Edition

Sans proper data Russian COVID-19 vaccine's efficacy, safety unknown: CCMB Chief

normally in any country this should not be allowed unless the vaccine goes to stage 1, 2 and 3 trials. I think the Russian government passed a law recently, a couple of months back, that they have to fast track the vaccine preparation," the CCMB official said.

PTI | Hyderabad | Updated: 12-08-2020 11:57 IST | Created: 12-08-2020 11:57 IST
Sans proper data Russian COVID-19 vaccine's efficacy, safety unknown: CCMB Chief

The efficacy and safety levels of the vaccine developed by Russia for treating COVID-19 patients is not predictable in the absence of data, a top official of theCSIR-Centre for Cellular and Molecular Biology said on Wednesday. His remarks come in the backdrop of Russian President Vladimir Putin's announcement that his country has developed the world's first vaccine against coronavirus.

Director of CCMB, Rakesh K Mishra said if people are "lucky" then the Russian vaccine will work. "Both, efficacy and safety of the vaccine is still unknown. They haven't conducted proper trials, whichis stage-III trials. That is when you get to know the efficacy, when it is tested on a large number of people and wait for two months and see whether they get a viral infection or not.

Doesn't look like they have carried out (large scale testings) because if you have done it, then show us the data. You cannot keep it confidential," Mishra told PTI.

He noted that the vaccine ought to be carefully evaluated before it goes to people and any country or company not releasing the data with respect to vaccine was bad. "It (Russian vaccine) is not safe.. normally in any country this should not be allowed unless the vaccine goes to stage 1, 2 and 3 trials.

I think the Russian government passed a law recently, a couple of months back, that they have to fast track the vaccine preparation," the CCMB official said. CCMB is India's premier research organisation centre.

Asked about the progress of vaccines being developed by Indian pharmaceutical companies, Mishra said the data pertaining to Stage-I and II are yet to be published and it is expected that they may come by the end of August or first half of September. "I will not be surprised if this first stage and second stage results are encouraging, because many vaccines have passed it. The real test is in stage-III," he pointed out.

The first dose of the vaccine-Sputnik-V, developed by the Gamaleya National Research Center for Epidemiology and Microbiology of the Russian Healthcare Ministrywas administered to Putin's daughter and she is stated to be 'feeling well.' Putin has claimed that the vaccine has proven efficient during tests, offering a lasting immunity from the coronavirus..

TRENDING

I-T dept raids Chinese individuals, local contacts in Rs 1,000-crore money laundering case

COVID-19: Committee on vaccine administration to meet on Aug 12

One Piece Chapter 988 to be out on Aug 23, Kaido’s battle with scabbards, what more to see

Health News Roundup: Germany's confirmed coronavirus cases rise by 966 to 217,293;COVID-19 cases in U.S. children soared in late July and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

5G will be the key driving force for COVID-19 recovery: Here's how?

... ...

Canada’s COVID-19 pitfalls highlight need for integrated health information system

In the globalized world of today where outbreaks can spread far and wide within a matter of days, a global-level integrated health information system is ideal but Canadas provincial barriers show that the country lags much behind in deployi...

Pandemic must be impetus, not obstacle, for clean water access

To make matters worse, there are suspicions that the inadequacy of wastewater treatment methods in California, the rest of the USA, and indeed around the world may help to propagate the disease even more widely. ...

3D printing and the future of manufacturing post COVID-19

The on-demand,&#160;customizable, and localized manufacturing of product components facilitated by 3D printing has the potential to redefine manufacturing&#160;but there are certain technical, mechanical, and legal limitations that, unless ...

Videos

Latest News

Stimulus bets lift FTSE 100 after record collapse in output

Londons FTSE 100 rose on Wednesday as investors counted on the central bank to further loosen monetary policy after data showed the economy entered a recession in the second quarter with a record 20 plunge in output. The export-laden FTSE 1...

Scientists find genes that help cancer cells to penetrate brain

In an attempt to create new methods for cancer diagnosis and treatment, an international team of scientists, including a researcher from Sechenov University, reviewed scientific articles on proteins and genes encoding them that help cancer ...

NSCN-IM lashes out at interlocutor RN Ravi, seeks his removal

Unhappy with interlocutor RN Ravi, the National Socialist Council of Nagaland or the NSCN IM has said that the hard work of 23 years is coming to end because of the mischief that keeps boiling in the hands of this interlocutor who has becom...

VisionRI shortlisted by AfDB for creation of Africa NDC Hub Website

VisionRI, a global development consulting firm, has been shortlisted by the African Development Bank AfDB to design a user-friendly and interactive website for NDC member countries in Africa. The project will be implemented by the Climate C...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020