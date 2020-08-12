Left Menu
Development News Edition

Armenia extends state of emergency over coronavirus until Sept. 11

Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan told a government meeting that Armenia had a chance to overcome the COVID-19 crisis and citizens should continue wearing face masks, which became mandatory from May. Regardless of the emergency situation, almost all sectors of the Armenian economy are functioning after businesses reopened in early May to ward off economic collapse.

Reuters | Yerevan | Updated: 12-08-2020 14:08 IST | Created: 12-08-2020 14:08 IST
Armenia extends state of emergency over coronavirus until Sept. 11

Armenia on Wednesday extended a state of emergency over the coronavirus outbreak until Sept. 11 despite a decline in number of daily infections. Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan told a government meeting that Armenia had a chance to overcome the COVID-19 crisis and citizens should continue wearing face masks, which became mandatory from May.

Regardless of the emergency situation, almost all sectors of the Armenian economy are functioning after businesses reopened in early May to ward off economic collapse. School classes are scheduled to resume from Sept. 15. A decision on the reopening of higher educational institutions will be made later.

The country's borders remain closed and international flights have not yet resumed, but Deputy Prime Minister Tigran Avinyan said last week that the government planned to increase the number of charter flights to and from Armenia. A ban on foreigners entering Armenia has been removed, but visitors from abroad should self-isolate for 14 days on the arrival.

Public gatherings, strikes and family celebrations of not more than 40 people are allowed if the social distance is kept and face masks are worn. Armenia, a country of around 3 million, has registered 40,794 confirmed coronavirus cases and 806 deaths as of Wednesday from COVID-19, the respiratory disease caused by the coronavirus. Daily infections have dropped to around 200 after being 400-500 in July.

It is the worst-affected country in the South Caucasus region.

TRENDING

I-T dept raids Chinese individuals, local contacts in Rs 1,000-crore money laundering case

One Piece Chapter 988 to be out on Aug 23, Kaido’s battle with scabbards, what more to see

COVID-19: Committee on vaccine administration to meet on Aug 12

Health News Roundup: Germany's confirmed coronavirus cases rise by 966 to 217,293;COVID-19 cases in U.S. children soared in late July and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

5G will be the key driving force for COVID-19 recovery: Here's how?

... ...

Canada’s COVID-19 pitfalls highlight need for integrated health information system

In the globalized world of today where outbreaks can spread far and wide within a matter of days, a global-level integrated health information system is ideal but Canadas provincial barriers show that the country lags much behind in deployi...

Pandemic must be impetus, not obstacle, for clean water access

To make matters worse, there are suspicions that the inadequacy of wastewater treatment methods in California, the rest of the USA, and indeed around the world may help to propagate the disease even more widely. ...

3D printing and the future of manufacturing post COVID-19

The on-demand,&#160;customizable, and localized manufacturing of product components facilitated by 3D printing has the potential to redefine manufacturing&#160;but there are certain technical, mechanical, and legal limitations that, unless ...

Videos

Latest News

Sanjay Raut should apologise for his statement in Sushant case: Niraj Kumar Singh's lawyer

Anish Jha, lawyer of BJP MLA Niraj Kumar Singh, a relative of the deceased actor Sushant Singh Rajput on Wednesday said, Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut has 48 hours to apologise for his recent statements in connection with the actors death ca...

EMERGING MARKETS-Turkey's lira tumbles on worries of crisis as dollar firms

The Turkish lira resumed its sharp fall on Wednesday on investor worries of a full-blown currency crisis and as a firm dollar made it more vulnerable to a squeeze, while emerging market stocks fell on doubts over coronavirus aid in the Unit...

Rupee settles 5 paise lower at 74.83 (provisional) against US dollar.

Rupee settles 5 paise lower at 74.83 provisional against US dollar....

Judge, Yankees hope to tee off on Braves again

Aaron Judge hit his latest homer Tuesday and then quickly exited. Naturally, there were thoughts the New York Yankees slugger might be injured. It turns out Judge is just fine, and the Yankees get another chance at seeing his hot bat guide ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020