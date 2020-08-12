Left Menu
Development News Edition

National Expert Group on Vaccine Administration for COVID-19 meet

The expert group discussed the financial resources required for procurement of COVID-19 vaccine and various options of financing the same.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 12-08-2020 17:41 IST | Created: 12-08-2020 17:41 IST
National Expert Group on Vaccine Administration for COVID-19 meet
India’s support to its key neighbours and development partner countries for COVID-19 vaccines was deliberated upon. Image Credit: ANI

National Expert Group on Vaccine Administration for COVID-19, met for the first time on 12th August. The meeting was chaired by Dr V K Paul, Member Niti Aayog along with Secretary (Ministry of Health and Family Welfare) as co-Chair.

The expert group deliberated on conceptualization and implementation mechanisms for the creation of a digital infrastructure for inventory management and delivery mechanism of the vaccine including tracking of vaccination process with particular focus on last-mile delivery. They discussed on broad parameters guiding the selection of COVID-19 vaccine candidates for the country and sought inputs from Standing Technical Sub-Committee of National Technical Advisory Group on Immunization (NTAGI). The group delved on the procurement mechanisms for COVID-19 vaccine, including both indigenous and international manufacturing along with guiding principles for prioritization of population groups for vaccination.

The expert group discussed the financial resources required for procurement of COVID-19 vaccine and various options of financing the same. Available options in terms of delivery platforms, cold chain and associated infrastructure for the rollout of COVID-19 vaccination were also taken up. Further, strategy and follow-up action on all possible scenarios to ensure equitable and transparent delivery of vaccine was deliberated upon. Issues related to vaccine safety and surveillance were taken up and strategy for community involvement through transparent information and awareness creation were discussed.

India's support to its key neighbours and development partner countries for COVID-19 vaccines was deliberated upon. The expert group discussed that India will leverage domestic vaccine manufacturing capacity and will also engage with all international players for early delivery of vaccines not only in India but also in low and middle-income countries.

The Committee also advised all the States not to chart separate pathways of procurement.

(With Inputs from PIB)

TRENDING

I-T dept raids Chinese individuals, local contacts in Rs 1,000-crore money laundering case

One Piece Chapter 988 to be out on Aug 23, Kaido’s battle with scabbards, what more to see

COVID-19: Committee on vaccine administration to meet on Aug 12

Health News Roundup: Germany's confirmed coronavirus cases rise by 966 to 217,293;COVID-19 cases in U.S. children soared in late July and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

5G will be the key driving force for COVID-19 recovery: Here's how?

... ...

Canada’s COVID-19 pitfalls highlight need for integrated health information system

In the globalized world of today where outbreaks can spread far and wide within a matter of days, a global-level integrated health information system is ideal but Canadas provincial barriers show that the country lags much behind in deployi...

Pandemic must be impetus, not obstacle, for clean water access

To make matters worse, there are suspicions that the inadequacy of wastewater treatment methods in California, the rest of the USA, and indeed around the world may help to propagate the disease even more widely. ...

3D printing and the future of manufacturing post COVID-19

The on-demand,&#160;customizable, and localized manufacturing of product components facilitated by 3D printing has the potential to redefine manufacturing&#160;but there are certain technical, mechanical, and legal limitations that, unless ...

Videos

Latest News

Amidst Bengaluru tensions, video brings hope, goodwill

Bringing hope and goodwill, a video shows a group of minority community youth forming a human chain around a temple in the DJ Halli police station area to protect it from arsonists on Tuesday night as violence erupted in Bengaluru. The vide...

Rain lashes Rishikesh; Badrinath-Kedarnath highway blocked

The national highway leading to Badrinath and Kedarnath shrines was blocked at several points due to falling of boulders after rain lashed Rishikesh in Uttarakhands Dehradun district early on Wednesday. The traffic was temporarily stopped t...

Chandigarh-based NGO distributes books via minivan library to underprivileged

A Chandigarh-based NGO has set up a small library in a minivan to distribute books among the unprivileged students in the wake of COVID-19 pandemic. Sandeep Kumar, founder of the NGO -- Open Eye Foundation -- had started collecting books fr...

Uniphore's Conversational Service Automation Platform to be leveraged for WNS' EXPIRIUS

Chennai Tamil Nadu IndiaPalo Alto California USA, Aug 12 ANIBusinessWire India Uniphore, an early leader in Conversational Service Automation, today announced that it will be providing its advanced conversational service automation platform...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020