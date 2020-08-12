TUI, Germany agree on additional $1.4 bln coronavirus aid package
Reuters | Berlin | Updated: 12-08-2020 17:44 IST | Created: 12-08-2020 17:44 IST
TUI has reached an agreement with the German government on an additional aid package worth 1.2 billion euros ($1.4 billion) to provide sufficient liquidity, the tour operator said on Wednesday as the company is hit by the coronavirus pandemic. The package will help cover TUI's seasonal swing through winter 2020/21 and beyond or if there are long-term travel restrictions and disruptions related to the pandemic, it said in a statement.
TUI and state-owned lender KfW agreed to increase an existing credit line by 1.05 billion euros, the company added. ($1 = 0.8497 euros)