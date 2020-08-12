Left Menu
Development News Edition

Norway to quarantine more travellers as COVID caes rise

Norway said it would reimpose quarantine measures on travellers from more foreign countries and reiterated its advice that Norwegians should avoid going abroad amid a jump in the number of new coronavirus cases. Norway diagnosed 357 people with COVID-19 last week, the highest since April, but still well below the record 1,733 cases found in a single week in late March, data from the Norwegian Institute of Public Health (FHI) showed.

Reuters | Updated: 12-08-2020 18:30 IST | Created: 12-08-2020 18:30 IST
Norway to quarantine more travellers as COVID caes rise

Norway said it would reimpose quarantine measures on travellers from more foreign countries and reiterated its advice that Norwegians should avoid going abroad amid a jump in the number of new coronavirus cases.

Norway diagnosed 357 people with COVID-19 last week, the highest since April, but still well below the record 1,733 cases found in a single week in late March, data from the Norwegian Institute of Public Health (FHI) showed. "We're doing this now so that everyone as soon as possible will be able to live their lives as freely as possible," Prime Minister Erna Solberg told a news conference.

"All foreign travel is associated with a risk of infection," Solberg said. Norway last week put on hold a plan to further reopen society and urged its citizens to refrain from foreign travel.

While not a member of the European Union, Norway belongs to the passport-free Schengen travel zone. It had some of the strictest travel restrictions in Europe in the early phase of the pandemic before gradually lifting them from June. It will now reimpose 10-day quarantines from Saturday for all travellers from Poland, Malta, Iceland, Cyprus and the Netherlands, as well as the Faroe Islands and some Danish and Swedish regions.

Norway has already reintroduced similar constraints for Spain, France, Switzerland and several others, and has put on hold a plan to permit leisure travel from some non-European countries, which has been banned since March. The recommendation not to go abroad will remain in place until Oct. 1.

With a population of 5.4 million, Norway had reported a total of 9,750 cases as of Wednesday, with 256 deaths. Still, hospitalisations have barely risen in recent weeks, FHI director Line Vold said.

"This may be because hospitalisations typically come at a later stage of the illness, and also because there are more young people being infected," Vold said. Authorities are also discussing whether to update guidelines on the wearing of face masks in crowded spaces which, for now, is not recommended.

TRENDING

I-T dept raids Chinese individuals, local contacts in Rs 1,000-crore money laundering case

One Piece Chapter 988 to be out on Aug 23, Kaido’s battle with scabbards, what more to see

COVID-19: Committee on vaccine administration to meet on Aug 12

Health News Roundup: Germany's confirmed coronavirus cases rise by 966 to 217,293;COVID-19 cases in U.S. children soared in late July and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

5G will be the key driving force for COVID-19 recovery: Here's how?

... ...

Canada’s COVID-19 pitfalls highlight need for integrated health information system

In the globalized world of today where outbreaks can spread far and wide within a matter of days, a global-level integrated health information system is ideal but Canadas provincial barriers show that the country lags much behind in deployi...

Pandemic must be impetus, not obstacle, for clean water access

To make matters worse, there are suspicions that the inadequacy of wastewater treatment methods in California, the rest of the USA, and indeed around the world may help to propagate the disease even more widely. ...

3D printing and the future of manufacturing post COVID-19

The on-demand,&#160;customizable, and localized manufacturing of product components facilitated by 3D printing has the potential to redefine manufacturing&#160;but there are certain technical, mechanical, and legal limitations that, unless ...

Videos

Latest News

Amidst Bengaluru tensions, video brings hope, goodwill

Bringing hope and goodwill, a video shows a group of minority community youth forming a human chain around a temple in the DJ Halli police station area to protect it from arsonists on Tuesday night as violence erupted in Bengaluru. The vide...

Rain lashes Rishikesh; Badrinath-Kedarnath highway blocked

The national highway leading to Badrinath and Kedarnath shrines was blocked at several points due to falling of boulders after rain lashed Rishikesh in Uttarakhands Dehradun district early on Wednesday. The traffic was temporarily stopped t...

Chandigarh-based NGO distributes books via minivan library to underprivileged

A Chandigarh-based NGO has set up a small library in a minivan to distribute books among the unprivileged students in the wake of COVID-19 pandemic. Sandeep Kumar, founder of the NGO -- Open Eye Foundation -- had started collecting books fr...

Uniphore's Conversational Service Automation Platform to be leveraged for WNS' EXPIRIUS

Chennai Tamil Nadu IndiaPalo Alto California USA, Aug 12 ANIBusinessWire India Uniphore, an early leader in Conversational Service Automation, today announced that it will be providing its advanced conversational service automation platform...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020