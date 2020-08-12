UK reports 1,009 new confirmed cases of COVID-19

UK reports 1,009 new confirmed cases of COVID-19Reuters | London | Updated: 12-08-2020 20:54 IST | Created: 12-08-2020 20:43 IST
A total of 1,009 new cases of COVID-19 were confirmed in the United Kingdom on Wednesday, taking the cumulative number of cases in the country to 313,798, government data showed.
The daily figure was down from 1,148 on Tuesday.
It was the third time the daily number of cases has surpassed 1,000 this month. Previously, it had last topped 1,000 in June.
- READ MORE ON:
- COVID
- United Kingdom
- COVID-19