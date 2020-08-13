Left Menu
Development News Edition

Australia posts lowest one-day rise in COVID-19 cases in more than 3 weeks

The bulk of the new infections again came in Victoria, which detected 278 new infections in the past 24 hours, down from 410 a day earlier. Australia's most populous state, New South Wales (NSW) reported 12 new cases, while Western Australia said two people have been diagnosed with the virus.

Reuters | Updated: 13-08-2020 12:19 IST | Created: 13-08-2020 11:59 IST
Australia posts lowest one-day rise in COVID-19 cases in more than 3 weeks
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Australia posted its lowest one-day rise in new COVID-19 cases in more than three weeks on Thursday, stoking hopes that a second wave of new infections gripping Victoria state is finally being brought under control.

Australia, once heralded as a global leader in combating COVID-19, has struggled to contain an outbreak in the country's second most populous state, which has seen triple digit daily new cases for weeks. But Australian states and territories on Thursday reported just 292 new infections in the past 24 hours, down from 4xx the previous day and the lowest since July 20.

"We now believe, cautiously, that we have early signs of the flattening of the curve," Australia's Minister for Health Greg Hunt said in a televised media conference. The bulk of the new infections again came in Victoria, which detected 278 new infections in the past 24 hours, down from 410 a day earlier.

Australia's most populous state, New South Wales (NSW) reported 12 new cases, while Western Australia said two people have been diagnosed with the virus. Both, however, were already in hotel quarantine. Australia has identified about 22,500 COVID-19 cases while the death toll rose on Thursday to 361 after nine fatalities from the virus were recorded in Victoria and NSW.

The slowdown in new cases comes a week after authorities imposed a total lockdown across Melbourne, Australia's second largest city, including a night curfew, restrictions on people's daily movements and large parts of state economy ordered to close. Nearly 5 million people in Melbourne have been confined to their homes except for essential reasons for more than a month. Neighbouring New South Wales state is also on alert, having reported daily new infections in the teens for the past several weeks.

Officials warned a failure by people there to observe social distancing guidelines could fuel community transmission, as they scrambled to trace several clusters stemming from schools and restaurants.

TRENDING

Nigeria: Government may reciprocate the visa restriction imposed by US and other countries

World News Roundup: Sweden puts Austria, Liechtenstein on safe travel list; Belarus says police detained more than 1,000 protesters overnight and more

General availability of Nutanix Clusters on Amazon Web Services announced

Science News Roundup: Dwarf planet Ceres is 'ocean world' with salty water deep underground; British fossil hunters find bones of new dinosaur species and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

5G will be the key driving force for COVID-19 recovery: Here's how?

... ...

Canada’s COVID-19 pitfalls highlight need for integrated health information system

In the globalized world of today where outbreaks can spread far and wide within a matter of days, a global-level integrated health information system is ideal but Canadas provincial barriers show that the country lags much behind in deployi...

Pandemic must be impetus, not obstacle, for clean water access

To make matters worse, there are suspicions that the inadequacy of wastewater treatment methods in California, the rest of the USA, and indeed around the world may help to propagate the disease even more widely. ...

3D printing and the future of manufacturing post COVID-19

The on-demand,&#160;customizable, and localized manufacturing of product components facilitated by 3D printing has the potential to redefine manufacturing&#160;but there are certain technical, mechanical, and legal limitations that, unless ...

Videos

Latest News

Facebook launches hub to help users with U.S. poll related information

Facebook Inc on Thursday launched a Voting Information Center for the 2020 U.S. elections to help voters easily navigate the poll process. The hub will connect Facebook and Instagram users to accurate and easy-to-find information about voti...

China shares end flat on caution ahead of Sino-U.S. trade deal meeting

China shares ended little changed on Thursday, as caution ahead of a U.S.-China meeting this weekend to review the implementation of a bilateral trade agreement offset strength in agriculture stocks on food security concerns. Senior U.S. a...

Bihar govt is lying, manipulating COVID-19 figures: Tejashwi Yadav

Slamming the Bihar government, Rashtriya Janata Dal RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav on Thursday accused it of lying and manipulating the COVID-19 numbers in the state. While addressing a press conference here at the party office, he said, There u...

No plans: Xiaomi spokesperson on Mi 10 Ultra, Redmi K30 Ultra global launch

Marking its 10th anniversary, Xiaomi, earlier this week, launched a range of innovative products including Mi TV LUX Transparent Edition, the worlds first mass-produced transparent TV and two flagship smartphones- the Mi 10 Ultra and the Re...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020