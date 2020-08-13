Left Menu
956 new COVID-19 cases take Delhi tally to 1,49,460; death toll climbs to 4,167

On June 23, the national capital had reported the highest single-day spike of 3,947 cases, till date. The death toll from COVID-19 in Delhi stood at 4,153 on Wednesday. The Thursday's bulletin said the COVID-19 death toll has risen to 4,167 and the total number of cases climbed to 1,49,460. The positivity rate on Thursday stood at 6.2 per cent while the recovery rate was over 89 per cent, as per the bulletin.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 13-08-2020 19:06 IST | Created: 13-08-2020 19:06 IST
Delhi recorded 956 fresh coronavirus cases on Thursday, raising the city's infection tally to over 1.49 lakh, while the death toll from the disease mounted to 4,167, authorities said. However, the number of tests conducted on Thursday stood at 15,356, according to the latest bulletin issued by the Delhi health department.

Fourteen fatalities have been recorded in the last 24 hours, it said. On Wednesday, the daily case count was 1,113 and 14 deaths were reported.

The number of active COVID-19 cases rose to 10,975 on Thursday from 10,946 the previous day. On June 23, the national capital had reported the highest single-day spike of 3,947 cases, till date.

The death toll from COVID-19 in Delhi stood at 4,153 on Wednesday. The Thursday's bulletin said the COVID-19 death toll has risen to 4,167 and the total number of cases climbed to 1,49,460.

The positivity rate on Thursday stood at 6.2 per cent while the recovery rate was over 89 per cent, as per the bulletin. According to the bulletin, out of the total number of beds in COVID hospitals, 10,694 are vacant.

Also, 3,730 beds in COVID care centres are occupied by people under quarantine, including travellers who have returned by Vande Bharat Mission and bubble flights, it said. According to the bulletin, 1,34,318 patients have recovered, been discharged or migrated so far.

The number of people in home isolation stands at 5,762. The number of Rapid Antigen Tests conducted on Thursday stood at 8,878 while the RT-PCR (Reverse Transcription Polymerase Chain Reaction), CBNAAT (Cartridge-Based Nucleic Acid Amplification Test) and True NAAT tests figures were 6,478, in all adding to 15,356, according to the bulletin.

The total number of tests done till date in Delhi stands at 12,58,095. The number of tests done per million, as on Thursday, was 66,215, it said.

On Thursday, the number of containment zones in Delhi stood at 513..

