Left Menu
Development News Edition

AstraZeneca set to start making 400 million COVID-19 vaccines for Latam early in 2021

In partnership with the Mexican and Argentinean governments, AstraZeneca plans to initially produce 150 million doses, and eventually make at least 400 million for distribution throughout the region, said Sylvia Varela, head of AstraZeneca Mexico. Home to some 650 million people, Latin America has registered the world's highest tallies for coronavirus cases and deaths, with Brazil and Mexico trailing only the United States in record numbers of fatalities.

Reuters | Mexico City | Updated: 13-08-2020 23:40 IST | Created: 13-08-2020 23:10 IST
AstraZeneca set to start making 400 million COVID-19 vaccines for Latam early in 2021
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Production of 400 million doses of a COVID-19 vaccine for Latin America could begin early next year, an executive for pharmaceutical company AstraZeneca Plc said on Thursday, as the region's coronavirus death toll stands at nearly 230,000. In partnership with the Mexican and Argentinean governments, AstraZeneca plans to initially produce 150 million doses, and eventually make at least 400 million for distribution throughout the region, said Sylvia Varela, head of AstraZeneca Mexico.

Home to some 650 million people, Latin America has registered the world's highest tallies for coronavirus cases and deaths, with Brazil and Mexico trailing only the United States in record numbers of fatalities. "We'll be prioritizing the vulnerable populations," Varela said at the Mexican president's daily news conference, noting that the pricing, while still not final, was not expected to exceed $4 per dose. That could bring the cost of the first 150 million doses to $600 million.

Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador hailed the agreement as "good news" for Mexico, and said the vaccine would be distributed without cost in the country, which ranks third worldwide in number of fatalities. Lopez Obrador said he expected the country to still be suffering from the pandemic by the time the vaccine goes into production.

Argentina's president flagged the agreement with Mexico and AstraZeneca, Britain's second-largest drugmaker, on Wednesday, noting that the initial supply is meant to reach all Latin America except Brazil. Brazil earlier this month committed $355 million to purchase and produce the AstraZeneca vaccine.

The Mexico-Argentina plan, whose cost is unclear, has significant funding from the foundation of Mexican billionaire Carlos Slim. A spokesman declined to give a sum. Varela said Phase III trials taking place in the United States, South Africa, England and Brazil were expected to conclude by November or December, after which the company would seek government approvals.

If granted, the company would then transfer technology to Argentina's INSUD Group and Mexico's Laboratorios Liomont at the end of the year, and begin manufacturing in the first quarter of 2021, she said. The active substance in the vaccine would be made in Argentina and sent to Mexico to be completed for distribution, Varela said.

TRENDING

Apple Watch Series 6 launching early September, iPhone 12 in October

Nigeria: Government may reciprocate the visa restriction imposed by US and other countries

World News Roundup: Sweden puts Austria, Liechtenstein on safe travel list; Belarus says police detained more than 1,000 protesters overnight and more

Mindhunter Season 3 renewal likely to take time, why there is hope till Season 5

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

5G will be the key driving force for COVID-19 recovery: Here's how?

... ...

Canada’s COVID-19 pitfalls highlight need for integrated health information system

In the globalized world of today where outbreaks can spread far and wide within a matter of days, a global-level integrated health information system is ideal but Canadas provincial barriers show that the country lags much behind in deployi...

Pandemic must be impetus, not obstacle, for clean water access

To make matters worse, there are suspicions that the inadequacy of wastewater treatment methods in California, the rest of the USA, and indeed around the world may help to propagate the disease even more widely. ...

3D printing and the future of manufacturing post COVID-19

The on-demand,&#160;customizable, and localized manufacturing of product components facilitated by 3D printing has the potential to redefine manufacturing&#160;but there are certain technical, mechanical, and legal limitations that, unless ...

Videos

Latest News

Sexual Harassment Case: Odisha Govt orders compulsory retirement for suspended AYUSH Director

Suspended OAS officer and Director AYUSH Bibhu Prasad Sadangi was on Thursday given compulsory retirement from government service. A women employee in his office had accused Sadangi of sexually harassing her.Compulsory retirement of Sri Bib...

Disney to stream a new 'Star Wars' holiday special with Legos

A new Star Wars holiday special produced with Legos will debut on Walt Disney Cos Disney streaming service in November, the company said on Thursday. The special will feature Rey and other characters from the most recent Star Wars movie tri...

Punjab CM directs 100 pc testing in micro containment, containment zones

Hundred per cent testing in micro containment zones and containment zones must be done using Rapid Antigen Testing, said Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh on Thursday. Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh today emphasis...

'Go away': state factory workers join protests against Belarus president

Workers from state-run industrial plants joined tens of thousands of people on a fifth day of protests against Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko, despite a violent crackdown that has prompted the West to consider new sanctions. Prot...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020