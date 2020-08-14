Mnuchin told Pelosi he could support some COVID-19 aid, but not election funds - White House
U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin told House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi that he was willing to move forward with COVID-19 aid in some areas, but not on election funding, White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany said on Thursday. "Speaker Pelosi has been fundamentally unserious in these negotiations in engaging in blatant partisanship," McEnany told reporters.Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 14-08-2020 00:33 IST | Created: 14-08-2020 00:05 IST
U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin told House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi that he was willing to move forward with COVID-19 aid in some areas, but not on election funding, White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany said on Thursday.
"Speaker Pelosi has been fundamentally unserious in these negotiations in engaging in blatant partisanship," McEnany told reporters. "One thing she said recently is that she needs $3.5 billion with a 'B' for election funding. That is a fundamentally unserious ask for this reason. I talked to the Office of Management and Budget. They said states have been given over $1.2 billion in election assistance grants since fiscal year 2018."
ALSO READ
Vietnam reports 9 more COVID-19 cases linked to Danang outbreak
Tennis-World number one Barty to skip U.S. Open over COVID-19 concerns
States with one-quarter of U.S. population see record rise in COVID-19 deaths for second day
Golf-McIlroy may not return to Europe this year due to COVID-19 risk
Kiwis invited to help recognise work in ethnic communities during COVID-19