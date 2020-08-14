COVID-19 positive Lok Sabha MP Rana shifted to Mumbai

Nagpur, Aug 13 (PTI)Amravati Lok Sabha MP Navneet Rana, who was admitted in Wockhardt Hospital here two days ago after testing positive for coronavirus, is being shifted to Mumbai for further treatment, the hospital and her family said on Thursday evening. When contacted, Wockhardt Hospital PRO K Sujatha told PTI that the independent MP was admitted to the private medical facility in Nagpur on August 11 after she tested positive for coronavirus in her hometown Amravati.

However, she was discharged this evening and is being shifted to Mumbai for further treatment, Sujatha said. Family sources said as Rana's health deteriorated on Thursday after she developed breathing problem, she is being rushed to Lilavati Hospital in Mumbai by road, a journey which will take 12 to 15 hours, on advice of doctors attending her.

The Member of Parliament tested positive for coronavirus along with her MLA-husband Ravi Rana on August 6, they said. After initial treatment in Amravati, she was admitted to Nagpur's Wockhardt Hospital.

Besides the politician-couple, more than half a dozen members of their family have also tested positive for COVID- 19..