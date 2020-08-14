Brazil death toll from COVID-19 passes 105,000

Brazil death toll from COVID-19 passes 105,000Reuters | Updated: 14-08-2020 03:16 IST | Created: 14-08-2020 03:16 IST
Brazil reported 60,091 new cases of the novel coronavirus and 1,261 deaths from the disease caused by the virus in the past 24 hours, the health ministry said on Thursday.
Brazil has registered 3,224,876 cases of the virus since the pandemic began, while the official death toll from COVID-19 has risen to 105,463, according to ministry data. Brazil ranks as the world's worst coronavirus outbreak after the United States.
