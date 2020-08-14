Left Menu
Ludhiana: Locals beat up health worker who pursued them for COVID-19 test

Locals beat up a health worker when he went to a village in the Dehlon Police Station area of Ludhiana to motivate symptomatic people to get tested for COVID-19 on Thursday.

ANI | Ludhiana (Punjab) | Updated: 14-08-2020 07:02 IST | Created: 14-08-2020 07:02 IST
A case of assault was reported with a health department employee, Mastan Singh, who had gone to motivate people to get the corona test done in Ludhiana. [Photo/ANI]. Image Credit: ANI

Locals beat up a health worker when he went to a village in the Dehlon Police Station area of Ludhiana to motivate symptomatic people to get tested for COVID-19 on Thursday. In a camp named Prabhu Da Dera in Khanpur village of Ludhiana district, a case of assault was reported by a health department employee Mastan Singh, who had gone to motivate people to get the corona test done. A video of the fight has also surfaced. The victim has been admitted to the hospital. While the police of Thana Dehlon has started investigating the case.

Auxiliary nurse midwife (ANM) Harpreet Kaur said that Mastan had gone to the camp in Khanpur in the morning to look into the suspected corona cases. Dr Amit Arora of CHC Dehlon said that he had received a complaint from field staff about a suspected patient in the camp. The worker was sent there, where he agreed to have the corona test first. But some people beat him up.

ASI Narendra Pal Singh said, "The health worker is undergoing treatment. Action will be taken after recording his statement." (ANI)

