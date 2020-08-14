Liberia: WHO donates 21 Oxygen Concentrators to Ministry of Health

The World Health Organization Liberia Country Office this week has donated 21 pieces of Oxygen Concentrators to the Ministry of Health to support the government in the management of confirmed COVID-19 cases, according to a news report by WHO.

Statistics generated from Liberia's Service Availability and Readiness Assessment (SARA+) and Quality of Care (QoC) in 2018 shows that 58% of the hospitals had Oxygen. This situation has been further exacerbated by the health challenges posed by COVID-19 on an already fragile healthcare system following a devastating Ebola Virus Disease outbreak (2014-2016).

Oxygen concentrators are of extreme importance in respiratory infectious disease management. The concentrators deliver pure, high-quality Oxygen with the appropriate concentration vital for the treatment of moderate-to-severe COVID-19 patients with subnormal blood oxygen levels.

In his remarks at the handing over ceremony, Dr. Peter Clement, WHO Representative in Liberia said the donation was part of the organization's way of contributing to Liberia COVID-19 response and mitigating its impact on the health system.

"We are gathered today to handover 21 pieces of Oxygen concentrators to the government of Liberia. It is envisaged that the support will contribute towards strengthening the health care delivery system and provide an added impetus to our joint efforts in the fight against COVID-19 pandemic", Dr. Clement noted.