UK says it has no choice over quarantine for French arrivals
Britain had no choice but to impose a 14-day quarantine on all arrivals from France from Saturday in order to protect public health domestically, transport minister Grant Shapps said on Friday. "It's a dynamic situation, and I don't think that anybody...Reuters | London | Updated: 14-08-2020 12:08 IST | Created: 14-08-2020 12:08 IST
Britain had no choice but to impose a 14-day quarantine on all arrivals from France from Saturday in order to protect public health domestically, transport minister Grant Shapps said on Friday.
"It's a dynamic situation, and I don't think that anybody... would want us to do anything other than protect public health and public safety," Shapps told Sky News.
"That does mean where we see countries breach a certain level of cases ... then we have no real choice but to act," he added.
