Left Menu
Development News Edition

COVID-19 lockdowns may worsen obesity epidemic, say scientists

In the research, Clemmensen and his team outlined how COVID-19 containment strategies could increase rates of obesity. They said people with limited economic resources are more likely to eat highly-processed and energy-rich food, which have been shown to stimulate appetite, potentially leading to them eating more calories than they need.

PTI | London | Updated: 14-08-2020 14:31 IST | Created: 14-08-2020 14:31 IST
COVID-19 lockdowns may worsen obesity epidemic, say scientists

Lockdown measures enforced in many countries around the world to curb the COVID-19 pandemic may escalate emotional stress, economic anxiety, and increase the rates of obesity across the population, according to a research which calls for socioeconomic safety nets and community support networks to mitigate these effects. According to the scientists, including those from the University of Copenhagen in Denmark, locking down society to combat COVID-19 creates psychosocial insecurity that may lead to obesity. The review of studies, published in the journal Nature Reviews Endocrinology, noted that counter measures are needed to keep the public both metabolically healthy and safe from the coronavirus. It said the rates of obesity may explode because of measures to limit the spread of COVID-19, adding that investment in obesity research will help inform counter strategies.

"We are concerned that policy makers do not fully understand how strategies such as lockdowns and business closures could fuel the rise of obesity - a chronic disease with severe health implications, but with few reliable treatment options," said study co-author Christoffer Clemmensen from the University of Copenhagen. In the research, Clemmensen and his team outlined how COVID-19 containment strategies could increase rates of obesity.

They said people with limited economic resources are more likely to eat highly-processed and energy-rich food, which have been shown to stimulate appetite, potentially leading to them eating more calories than they need. "It is likely that more people will turn to these forms of food, as more people lose their jobs and experience economic hardship," said study co-author Michael Bang Petersen from Aarhus University in Denmark.

The scientists added that physical distancing also increases anxiety by limiting people's ability to socially interact. They said feelings of loneliness and isolation, combined with confinement within a home setting, can impact food behaviour, causing people to overeat. This effect, according to the research, is compounded by lower levels of physical activity, as people are urged to work from home and venture out as little as possible. "Given our review of the potential pathways, however, we expect an emphasis on socioeconomic safety nets and community support networks to be key," the scientists wrote in the study.

Thorkild I.A. Sorensen, another co-author of the study from the University of Copenhagen, said scientists still do not exactly understand how a person's mental health and economic status end up increasing the risk of one developing obesity. "We know that there are links between obesity and a person's class and mental health, but we don't exactly understand how they make an impact," Sorensen said.

According to the researchers, more studies are needed to uncover the cause and effect behind this process. But the scientists emphasised that physical distancing and the rising rates of unemployment could lead to increased rates of obesity. They urged governments and decision makers to consider what impact COVID-19 containment strategies, such as lockdowns, will have on the public's metabolic health.

TRENDING

Pirates of the Caribbean 6 includes Margot Robbie, Christina Hodson, More on Johnny Depp’s returning

Aquaman 2: Amber Heard may not reprise her role Mera, will Emilia Clarke replace her?

Apple Watch Series 6 launching early September, iPhone 12 in October

Science News Roundup: Stem cells give hope for revival of extinct rhinos; British fossil hunters find bones of new dinosaur species and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

5G will be the key driving force for COVID-19 recovery: Here's how?

... ...

Canada’s COVID-19 pitfalls highlight need for integrated health information system

In the globalized world of today where outbreaks can spread far and wide within a matter of days, a global-level integrated health information system is ideal but Canadas provincial barriers show that the country lags much behind in deployi...

Pandemic must be impetus, not obstacle, for clean water access

To make matters worse, there are suspicions that the inadequacy of wastewater treatment methods in California, the rest of the USA, and indeed around the world may help to propagate the disease even more widely. ...

3D printing and the future of manufacturing post COVID-19

The on-demand,&#160;customizable, and localized manufacturing of product components facilitated by 3D printing has the potential to redefine manufacturing&#160;but there are certain technical, mechanical, and legal limitations that, unless ...

Videos

Latest News

Tax2win to Help Millions of Frontline Healthcare Workers in India with Free E-Filing of Income Tax Returns

Tax2wins initiative Cure Your ITR With eCAs promises 100 free of cost e-filing of income tax returns for healthcare warriors PAN India Jaipur, Rajasthan, India Business Wire India The outburst of Covid-19 has triggered struggle for ever...

COVID-19 positive Union minister Naik shifted to hospital

Union AYUSH minister ShripadNaik, who was under home isolation after testing positive forCOVID-19, has been shifted to a private hospital here, hisfamily said on Friday.I The 67-year-old BJP MP from North Goa was shifted tothe hospital on T...

Sonia, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra express condolences on death of party leader SP Goyal

Congress interim chief Sonia Gandhi and leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Friday expressed condolences on the death of former MP Surendra Prakash Goyal, who passed away at the age of 74 earlier today. Deeply saddened to know about ex-MP Suren...

Hague police arrest more than 20 amid overnight rioting

Rioters on rooftops and streets threw stones, eggs and fireworks at police overnight during a second night of unrest in a low-income neighborhood of The Hague, Dutch police said Friday. More than 20 people were arrested for offenses includi...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020