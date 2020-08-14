Nearly 8% of people in German coronavirus hotspot had COVID-19 - RKI

Results of a study in a town which had one of Germany's earliest coronavirus outbreaks found 7.7% of residents had antibodies to COVID-19, the Robert Koch Institute (RKI) for infectious diseases said on Friday. Researchers tested 2,203 people in the town of Kupferzell in southern Germany, where a church concert lead to a coronavirus outbreak in early March, between May 20 and June 9.

The findings show there were almost four times as many infections in the town as previously reported, the study's project leader Claudia Santos-Hoevener from the RKI told a news conference. Just shy of 17% of people did not show any symptoms, the RKI said.