COVID-19 positive Union minister Naik shifted to hospital

Union AYUSH minister ShripadNaik, who was under home isolation after testing positive forCOVID-19, has been shifted to a private hospital here, hisfamily said on Friday.I The 67-year-old BJP MP from North Goa was shifted tothe hospital on Thursday night. He had tested positive forCOVID-19 on Wednesday along with his wife and since then theywere under home isolation

He complained of fever after which he was taken tothe hospital on Thursday night. His fever has subsided now,Naiks elder son, Sidhesh, told PTI

He said his mother has also been hospitalised and sheis under medical observation.