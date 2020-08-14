Left Menu
Development News Edition

COVID-19 positive Union minister Naik shifted to hospital

Union AYUSH minister ShripadNaik, who was under home isolation after testing positive forCOVID-19, has been shifted to a private hospital here, hisfamily said on Friday.I The 67-year-old BJP MP from North Goa was shifted tothe hospital on Thursday night.

PTI | Panaji | Updated: 14-08-2020 15:04 IST | Created: 14-08-2020 15:04 IST
COVID-19 positive Union minister Naik shifted to hospital

Union AYUSH minister ShripadNaik, who was under home isolation after testing positive forCOVID-19, has been shifted to a private hospital here, hisfamily said on Friday.I The 67-year-old BJP MP from North Goa was shifted tothe hospital on Thursday night. He had tested positive forCOVID-19 on Wednesday along with his wife and since then theywere under home isolation

He complained of fever after which he was taken tothe hospital on Thursday night. His fever has subsided now,Naiks elder son, Sidhesh, told PTI

He said his mother has also been hospitalised and sheis under medical observation.

TRENDING

Pirates of the Caribbean 6 includes Margot Robbie, Christina Hodson, More on Johnny Depp’s returning

Aquaman 2: Amber Heard may not reprise her role Mera, will Emilia Clarke replace her?

Apple Watch Series 6 launching early September, iPhone 12 in October

Science News Roundup: Stem cells give hope for revival of extinct rhinos; British fossil hunters find bones of new dinosaur species and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

5G will be the key driving force for COVID-19 recovery: Here's how?

... ...

Canada’s COVID-19 pitfalls highlight need for integrated health information system

In the globalized world of today where outbreaks can spread far and wide within a matter of days, a global-level integrated health information system is ideal but Canadas provincial barriers show that the country lags much behind in deployi...

Pandemic must be impetus, not obstacle, for clean water access

To make matters worse, there are suspicions that the inadequacy of wastewater treatment methods in California, the rest of the USA, and indeed around the world may help to propagate the disease even more widely. ...

3D printing and the future of manufacturing post COVID-19

The on-demand,&#160;customizable, and localized manufacturing of product components facilitated by 3D printing has the potential to redefine manufacturing&#160;but there are certain technical, mechanical, and legal limitations that, unless ...

Videos

Latest News

INSIGHT-As COVID-19 cases rise in U.S., precious plasma donations lag

In late April, a coalition of New Mexico healthcare systems began asking local COVID-19 survivors to donate their plasma, the antibody-rich blood product used to help treat people hospitalized with the disease.More than 50 people donated in...

Motor racing-Bottas starts Spanish GP weekend on top of the timesheets

Valtteri Bottas led team mate and Formula One championship leader Lewis Hamilton in a Mercedes one-two in first practice for the Spanish Grand Prix on Friday. The Finn, who dropped to third overall in the standings after last Sundays 70th A...

WPI inflation falls 0.58 pc in July, food prices spike

The wholesale price-based inflation stood at -0.58 pc in July, remaining in the negative zone for the fourth straight month even as vegetables and other food items turned costlier. WPI inflation in June was - 1.81 per cent, while for the mo...

BSE signs pact with Gujarat govt's iHub to help startups raise capital

Leading stock exchange BSE on Friday said it has joined hands with iHub, an incubation setup established by the Gujarat government, to encourage and support startups in raising capital. Besides, the exchange will offer multiple benefits in ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020